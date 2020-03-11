Quick Hits March 11

New MCH protocols

Medical Center Hospital continues to focus on preparation efforts regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) by following proper infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC.

As recommended by the CDC and out of caution, MCH is implementing visitor restrictions.

Visitors are being directed to use specific entrances to help screen those who enter the hospital.

Visitors should only enter through the main entrance (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.), admitting entrance (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.), emergency department or Center for Women and Infants (both 24 hours).

Pet clinic

The Fix West Texas March Animal Clinic will be open on Thursday through Sunday, apart from their trailer and equipment being stolen recently, at the Odessa Police Department Garage, 210 N. Lincoln Ave.

Low cost spay/neuter ($45-105) start at 8 a.m.; and vaccines (start at $12) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dental cleaning cost is $100 and tooth extraction $5-10 per tooth.

City of Midland and Midland County Vouchers will be accepted.

FWT’s mission is to make spay/neuter services and other preventative care both affordable and accessible to all pet owners in the West Texas area.

Go online to book an appointment.

The trailer containing all of FWT equipment was stolen on Monday and FWT organizers and volunteers have created a Go Fund Me page to replace the trailer and equipment. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/w9ndg5s.

Comic Con X

The Permian Basin Comic Con X has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland.

Special guests include Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), John Swasey, Black Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and more.

There will be gaming tournaments, costume contests, after parties and more.

