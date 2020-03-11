  • March 11, 2020

Quick Hits March 11 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits March 11

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits March 11 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

New MCH protocols

Medical Center Hospital continues to focus on preparation efforts regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) by following proper infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC.

As recommended by the CDC and out of caution, MCH is implementing visitor restrictions.

Visitors are being directed to use specific entrances to help screen those who enter the hospital.

Visitors should only enter through the main entrance (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.), admitting entrance (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.), emergency department or Center for Women and Infants (both 24 hours).

 

Pet clinic

The Fix West Texas March Animal Clinic will be open on Thursday through Sunday, apart from their trailer and equipment being stolen recently, at the Odessa Police Department Garage, 210 N. Lincoln Ave.

Low cost spay/neuter ($45-105) start at 8 a.m.; and vaccines (start at $12) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dental cleaning cost is $100 and tooth extraction $5-10 per tooth.

City of Midland and Midland County Vouchers will be accepted.

FWT’s mission is to make spay/neuter services and other preventative care both affordable and accessible to all pet owners in the West Texas area.

Go online to book an appointment.

The trailer containing all of FWT equipment was stolen on Monday and FWT organizers and volunteers have created a Go Fund Me page to replace the trailer and equipment. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/w9ndg5s.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tc9ssjy

 

Comic Con X

The Permian Basin Comic Con X has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland.

Special guests include Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), John Swasey, Black Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and more.

There will be gaming tournaments, costume contests, after parties and more.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w8vz2x3

Posted in on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
59°
Humidity: 94%
Winds: SSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 58°
Morning fog, then cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 69°/Low 54°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]