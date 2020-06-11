Fix West Texas set to host vaccination, microchip clinic for dogs and cats

Fix West Texas will hold a vaccination and microchip clinic for dogs and cats Saturday at West Texas Horse Center.

The clinic will operate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., offering basic rabies shots for $12 up to a full set of vaccinations and bloodwork for $75. Appointments are required and may be made through the Fix West Texas website (www.fixwesttexas.org). Fees must be paid at the time of registering for an appointment.

“The goal here is trying to keep everyone’s pet healthy,” said Fix West Texas board member Karen Patterson. “We’ve had a lot of parvo in the community. We can help prevent that by giving the immunizations. We also help residents stay compliant with the local regulations in regards to the rabies vaccination.

“State and local law requires you to have at least a rabies vaccination. All cities and counties require it. You can actually receive a ticket if you have an animal that isn’t current on the rabies.”

The clinic is one of four being conducted around the Permian Basin this weekend, starting at 9a.m. Saturday at the Rankin Fire Department. On Sunday, clinics will be held at 9 a.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena and at 1 p.m., at Comanche Trails Ampitheater in Big Spring.

On June 18-19, Fix West Texas will conduct its first spay and neuter clinic since March at the Horseshoe Arena.

“We’re almost full for appointments for these clinics,” Patterson said, “but we’ll have additional clinics in July that we’ll open appointments for soon.”

Patterson said the Odessa clinic should be able to process about 360 animals during its three-hour timeslot.

“It’s a drive-through setup so people won’t have to get in and out of their car,” Patterson said. “We’re doing it prepaid, so that way that’s already handled and it’s pretty quick.”