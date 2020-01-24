  • January 24, 2020

'Jersey Boys' come to town - Odessa American: Local News

'Jersey Boys' come to town

Musical is on stage on Feb. 5

  • 'Oh What a Night'

    Courtesy Photo

    “Jersey Boys” brings the story of the musical group the Four Seasons to town Feb. 5 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

If You Go
  • What: Jersey Boys.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $57 to $97 at wagnernoel.com
It’s a musical celebration with the lyrics we all know.

“Jersey Boys” has been called “too good to be true” by the New York Post and has won both Tony and Grammy awards.

The show comes to town at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $57 to $97.

The show is the story of the musical group the Four Seasons, which included Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio and how their group took the charts by storm from the 50s to the 1970s. A movie of the same name was directed by Clint Eastwood and was a hit in 2014.

Songs include “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” The Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

The musical’s creative team comprises two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff, book writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, composer Bob Gaudio, lyricist Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The show’s website does detail that it contains authentic, “profane Jersey language” and is recommended for ages 12 and older.

The event is part of Broadway in the Basin.

Other Broadway in the Basin events include:

  • An American in Paris on Feb. 24.
  • Beautiful The Carole King Musical on March 24.
  • Rain: Abbey Road on April 29.
  • Waitress on June 11.

