  • January 16, 2020

Connally dies at 84 in Odessa - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Connally dies at 84 in Odessa

Connally was lawyer, district judge

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:31 pm

Connally dies at 84 in Odessa Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessan who served as a county judge and district judge and touched the lives of thousands during a legal career that spanned five decades has died at age 84.

Judge Joe Connally died at home on Tuesday in Odessa, his daughter, Julie Nutter Hubele, said Thursday. Service information is pending, but Hubele said her father will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery.

Odessa attorney Michael McLeaish on Thursday said Connally officiated at his wedding in 1979 and that Connally was one of the nicest and most polite and affable judges he had ever been around.

“I have known him for 49 years and he was courteous to litigants and he was good lawyer who knew the law and he was very patient.”

McLeaish said he never knew him to lose his temper in court and that he enjoyed life and “was a really good judge.”

Connally graduated from the University of Texas law school and came to Odessa in 1964 to open a new office for the law firm of Turpin, Smith, Dyer and Hardie. He was elected Ector County judge about 10 years later.

He was then appointed to the newly-formed 244th District Court by then Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe in 1977. He remained in that seat until he retired in 1998. He would also become a visiting judge following that retirement.

In an Odessa American archive story from 1997 on his retirement, Connally said he likes to think people believe he did a good job.

“I’d like to be remembered for being fair, for never needlessly embarrassing anyone and for knowing the law,” he was quoted as saying in the archive article.

His daughter said he lost his wife, Martha, several years ago and that his health had declined in recent years.

“He was the smartest man I knew and everyone learned so much from him,” she said and added that his obituary and service arrangements would be ready sometime on Friday.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:31 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
35°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: NE at 11mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 33°
Cloudy with rain. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 35°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 54°/Low 29°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]