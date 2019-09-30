  • September 30, 2019

Governor appoints Andrews doctor to TMB

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed six physicians to the Texas Medical Board for terms set to expire April 13, 2025.

The board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.

Dr. Satish Nayak of Andrews is one of the appointees.

Nayak is a family physician, obstetrician and gynecologist at Nayak Clinic. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Medicine, Texas Association of Family Physicians, and the Texas Medical Association, a news release said.

He currently serves as the vice president of the Yeriwah Mega Foundation and is a trustee for the Hindu Association of West Texas. Nayak received a bachelor of medicine and surgery from Karnataka University, a doctor of medicine in obstetrics and gynecology from Mangalore University, a doctor of medicine in family medicine from Westchester County Medical Center, and a doctor of medicine in transitional medicine from the University of Maryland, the release said.

