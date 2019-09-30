Governor appoints Andrews doctor to TMB

The board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.

Dr. Satish Nayak of Andrews is one of the appointees.

Nayak is a family physician, obstetrician and gynecologist at Nayak Clinic. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Medicine, Texas Association of Family Physicians, and the Texas Medical Association, a news release said.

He currently serves as the vice president of the Yeriwah Mega Foundation and is a trustee for the Hindu Association of West Texas. Nayak received a bachelor of medicine and surgery from Karnataka University, a doctor of medicine in obstetrics and gynecology from Mangalore University, a doctor of medicine in family medicine from Westchester County Medical Center, and a doctor of medicine in transitional medicine from the University of Maryland, the release said.