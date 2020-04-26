Hospital board to vote on transport services

Ector County Hospital District board members are expected to vote in May to award a transportation contract to American Medical Response, the largest medical transportation company in the United States.

The contract is for transport of patients between facilities, Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin said. He said often patients are sent from MCH to other medical care facilities and often those require out of town transport.

The contract is for what Tippin called “first call” and he addressed recent complaints from local transport companies accusing MCH of not “buying local” and complaints that the contract would put local ambulatory transport companies out of business.

Tippin said MCH sent out a request for services and that hospital leadership went through a number of local and out of area proposals.

“It comes down to two things and when it comes to patient safety and protecting taxpayer dollars Medical Center Hospital will not put either in jeopardy,” Tippin said via phone. “It is safety first and then protect the taxpayer.”

Loretta Young, CEO of Tac Med Ambulance, said her company services Midland Memorial and that she felt betrayed that her company and other locals were being cut out of MCH’s transport business and that this will put her and others out of business.

“In my 20 years of healthcare in West Texas, I have seen many (transport companies) come in and it chokes out local companies,” Young said.

Tippin said all the companies had a shot at the contract but he will recommend to the hospital board that AMR be awarded the contract. He disputed the claim that an exclusive contract with AMR means that local transport companies won’t be called to MCH to transport patients.

“This contract is for the right of what we call first call, which means just that,” Tippin said. “It means that Medical Center will call AMR first when a patient needs to be transported somewhere. But if AMR is busy and cannot transport then we go on to second call or third call until we get a transport company to move them.”

He said local companies will still be called for use but that AMR will always be called first.

Tippin, who has been CEO for less than a year, said he inherited transfer service issues that went back to 2017. “This is not anything new and has been an ongoing problem that has fallen in my lap and must be taken care of.”

He and Young met, along with other local owners, and both separately said that the meeting was less than pleasant.

Young said she is particularly upset that she has spent more than $1 million to upgrade and purchase trucks. “Then I’m told they will go with an out of area contract and not a local company and that will hurt all three of us and put us out of business.”

Tippin said local companies will continue to be involved and that MCH would be “happy to keep them in the loop.” He added that there have been issues with the schedule or rotation being used now. “Change is always difficult but I’ve found that if you put the patient first that everything else will take care of itself.”

He said AMR is also affiliated with the helicopter service that MCH uses. “It’s not a main factor of why we chose them but it did play a role,” Tippin said adding that all contracts must first be approved by the board.

He said AMR’s proposal came the closest to checking all the “boxes on our list than anyone else. The playing field was level for everybody.”

As for buying local, Tippin said MCH does purchase many services and items locally and cited medical air gas and use of yard crews. “We have local companies plugged in all over the place. Buying local is always the best option and driving your local economy is always best but when you are a taxing entity cost is another big consideration we have to make.”

AMR, headquartered out of Colorado, is the largest medical transportation company in the U.S. providing emergency and non-emergency services in more than 40 states to more than 4 million patients annually.