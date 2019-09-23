Grandmother ready for donated renovations to help with adoption process

In a dimly lit living room at a house tucked into a quiet West Odessa neighborhood, Margarita Soto interacts with her grandchildren.

One of those grandchildren was flipping through a YouTube app on the TV.

The second was running from one end of the living room to the other.

And the third was at school.

Soto, 67, raised seven children as a single mother and she’s expecting to put in many more years as the household’s luminary as she plans on adopting three of her grandchildren. Those grandchildren are under her temporary custody.

“They are like my kids,” Soto said through translation. “It’s love. It’s about taking care of them. It’s in my nature.”

However, prior to the finalized adoption, there are quite a few repairs that will be done before Soto’s residence before it can be licensed and meet Texas adoption standards.

Child Protective Services conservatorship supervisor Yesenia Villanueva said the house will receive various improvements, which includes new siding, windows, door, trim and electrical repairs.

“It’s not because of her neglect,” Villanueva said. “It’s more poverty.”

Though there a number of projects that will need to be completed, Soto won’t have to foot the bill as all of the supplies and labor were donated. Soto called these donations a blessing.

“I’m going to be able to show these kids that I got an opportunity to help them because of (the donations) they gave me,” Soto said. “It’s a blessing to me.”

Villanueva is expecting between 40 and 50 volunteers. Companies have donated breakfast and lunch, while another donated a Porta Potty for the volunteers. She said Home Depot donated materials along with other businesses or individuals in the community.

Soto’s 42-year-old son, Alfredo Soto, who translated for his mother, acknowledged his mother doesn’t live in the most luxurious house, but he said it’s home.

“We aren’t rich and we don’t have millions of dollars,” Alfredo Soto said as he pointed around the living room. “We do have a lot of love for each other. We help each other out as much as we can.”

Villanueva said one of the struggles for CPS in Odessa is keeping children in the area.

The conservatorship supervisor said more than 50% of the children are transferred out of the area. She said a lot of the children coming into foster care are housed in El Paso, Houston area or Dallas area.

Margarita Soto said there was never a hesitation to keep her grandchildren in the area she has called home for more than two decades. Soto has a total of 24 grandchildren.

“It’s one of my joys to see my grandkids grow up to be the best that they can possibly be,” Soto said through translation. “…There’s no way that I would allow them to go into a foster home.”

Renovations started Saturday on Soto’s home.

The Friday before the renovations began, Soto said she was excited, but nervous at the same time.

“You have to be nervous,” Soto said through translation. “You can’t explain it. I’m nervous and happy about it.”