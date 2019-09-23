  • September 23, 2019

Grandmother ready for donated renovations to help with adoption process - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Grandmother ready for donated renovations to help with adoption process

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • BLESSED OPPORTUNITY

    Odessa American/Mark Rogers

    Margarita Soto stands in the front door of her West Odessa home with her oldest son Alfredo Soto. Soto needs to make repairs on her home so she can continue to raise three of her grand children in the home.

View all 4 images in gallery.

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 5:06 pm

Grandmother ready for donated renovations to help with adoption process By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

In a dimly lit living room at a house tucked into a quiet West Odessa neighborhood, Margarita Soto interacts with her grandchildren.

One of those grandchildren was flipping through a YouTube app on the TV.

The second was running from one end of the living room to the other.

And the third was at school.

Soto, 67, raised seven children as a single mother and she’s expecting to put in many more years as the household’s luminary as she plans on adopting three of her grandchildren. Those grandchildren are under her temporary custody.

“They are like my kids,” Soto said through translation. “It’s love. It’s about taking care of them. It’s in my nature.”

However, prior to the finalized adoption, there are quite a few repairs that will be done before Soto’s residence before it can be licensed and meet Texas adoption standards.

Child Protective Services conservatorship supervisor Yesenia Villanueva said the house will receive various improvements, which includes new siding, windows, door, trim and electrical repairs.

“It’s not because of her neglect,” Villanueva said. “It’s more poverty.”

Though there a number of projects that will need to be completed, Soto won’t have to foot the bill as all of the supplies and labor were donated. Soto called these donations a blessing.

“I’m going to be able to show these kids that I got an opportunity to help them because of (the donations) they gave me,” Soto said. “It’s a blessing to me.”

Villanueva is expecting between 40 and 50 volunteers. Companies have donated breakfast and lunch, while another donated a Porta Potty for the volunteers. She said Home Depot donated materials along with other businesses or individuals in the community.

Soto’s 42-year-old son, Alfredo Soto, who translated for his mother, acknowledged his mother doesn’t live in the most luxurious house, but he said it’s home.

“We aren’t rich and we don’t have millions of dollars,” Alfredo Soto said as he pointed around the living room. “We do have a lot of love for each other. We help each other out as much as we can.”

Villanueva said one of the struggles for CPS in Odessa is keeping children in the area.

The conservatorship supervisor said more than 50% of the children are transferred out of the area. She said a lot of the children coming into foster care are housed in El Paso, Houston area or Dallas area.

Margarita Soto said there was never a hesitation to keep her grandchildren in the area she has called home for more than two decades. Soto has a total of 24 grandchildren.

“It’s one of my joys to see my grandkids grow up to be the best that they can possibly be,” Soto said through translation. “…There’s no way that I would allow them to go into a foster home.”

Renovations started Saturday on Soto’s home.

The Friday before the renovations began, Soto said she was excited, but nervous at the same time.

“You have to be nervous,” Soto said through translation. “You can’t explain it. I’m nervous and happy about it.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Monday, September 23, 2019 5:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
81°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]