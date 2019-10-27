  • October 27, 2019

Dia de los Muertos comes to the Ellen Noël Art Museum - Odessa American: Local News

Dia de los Muertos comes to the Ellen Noël Art Museum

If You Go
  • What: Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day.
  • When: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
  • Where: Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:00 am

Dia de los Muertos comes to the Ellen Noël Art Museum By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum will host its annual Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day on Nov 2.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a screening of the film “Coco,” hands-on art stations and a performance by Mariachi Armonia. Activities are scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with the movie screening. A food truck will also be on hand to provide refreshments.

Dia de los Muertos is one of a handful of Community Art Days the museum conducts throughout the year, Annie Stanley, Ellen Noël Art Museum educator, said.

“We do four to five events a year,” Stanley said. “We have one the last Saturday in September, the one that we just did, called Art a la Carte, that coincides with the Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day.

“We always do one for de los Muertos, and this year we’re doing on Jan. 18 and April 4. The ones in the spring are usually exhibit-related. The one in January is probably going to be related to an exhibit called Sacred Scripts. That is going to be very, very old Bibles, Torahs and Korans.”

Stanley said the Dia de los Muertos program is easily one of the museum’s most popular, becoming an annual event.

“We’ve been doing it for such a long time, either 11 or 12 years,” she said. “It’s gotten bigger every year. The first year we did it, we had like 75 people show up. Then last year we had 400 or 500.”

Activities are designed for all ages, but are usually different for each program.

“We haven’t completely finalized it, but we’ve had embroidery before,” Stanley said. “We’ve had papel picado. That’s a bunch of cut-paper banners where you fold and cut the paper, then when you open it, you have a series of designs like snowflakes. We’ve done little sugar skull designs out of air-dried clay.

The modern-day Dia de los Muertos is a blending of Catholic and Aztec practices and traces back to pre-Columbian cultures. It is held Oct. 31-Nov. 2 to coincide with Western Christianity’s All Saints’ Eve, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

For more information, visit www.noelartmuseum.org, call 550-9696, or stop by the museum at 4909 E. University Blvd.

Posted in , on Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

