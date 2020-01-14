  • January 14, 2020

Campbell endorses Lacy

ENDORSEMENT: Campbell endorses Lacy

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 3:48 pm

J.Ross Lacy

J.Ross Lacy, a Republican candidate for Texas’s 11th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that his campaign has been endorsed by Senator Dr. Donna Campbell, (R-District 25).

“The voters of the 11th Congressional District would be well served with J.Ross Lacy as their Congressman, and I’m excited to announce my endorsement of his campaign,” Campbell stated in a news release. “J.Ross will go to Washington to stand with President Trump, build the wall, and fight for our shared conservative values. I am honored to support J.Ross for Congress and stand behind him 100 percent.”

“I’m incredibly proud to announce that our campaign has been endorsed by Senator Donna Campbell!” Lacy said in a news release.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 3:48 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

