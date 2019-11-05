Quick Hits Nov. 5

Torchy’s set to open

Taco lovers will have one more option in Odessa when Torchy’s Tacos opens their downtown Odessa location on Nov. 26 at 407 N. Hancock Ave.

An opening parting is scheduled 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 with free tacos, queso, drinks and giveaways. The restaurant will be closed on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ 57th location in Texas. Amid national expansion, the taco chain has plans to open new stores in Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas in 2020.

Event

“ Building A Vibrant Community” event featuring Quint Studer, revitalization expert, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Odessa Marriott Hotels & Conference Center.

Lunch is included. RSVP by emailing Theresa@eofficialinc.com.

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offers a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Dance

West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane.

Admission is $5 for members and $6 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking.

There will be no dance on Nov. 27, due to Thanksgiving holiday.

For information, call Betty Berry 528-6308.

Conference

SPE Liquids-Rich Basins Conference, North America has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

There will be presentations from various areas of the industry, including individuals working in engineering, operations, management, regulatory and environmental.

Go online to register.

Legally dispose of bulky unwanted items for free

Citizens have the opportunity to legally dispose of bulky unwanted items for free.

A Bulk Item Drop-Off Center has been established at the City’s Recycling Center, 814 West 42nd Street. Citizens can drop off unwanted bulky items Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Bulk Item Center is an opportunity for citizens to help keep Odessa clean and safe.

Accepted items include electronics, furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items that do not fit in dumpsters.

Bulky items illegally dumped are dangerous and unsightly. Large items placed beside dumpsters can prevent trucks from emptying the containers.

For more information, call Solid Waste at 368-3510.

For a complete list of accepted items go online.

