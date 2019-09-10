City Council moves forward with proposed tax rate

Odessa City Council concluded public hearings on the proposed tax rate Tuesday and unanimously voted in favor of the 2019-20 budget.

The approved budget lists total revenues of $245,385,610 and total current expenditures of $234,894,423 for all funds without introducing a tax rate change.

Assistant City Manager Cindy Muncy said the budget includes an additional $3.1 million for street maintenance along with adding 17 new employees and giving a 3 percent pay increase to all full-time employees to counteract cost of living.

The cost of the 17 additional positions will increase the budgeted expenditures by about $1.5 million, or .70 percent. Six of the new positions being added will go toward fire and EMS personnel.

Not a single resident commented at the final public hearing about the proposed tax rate.

The rate maintains the current tax rate of $0.476601 per $100 valuation but still amounts to a tax increase due to higher appraisals.

Muncy said the rate exceeds the effective tax rate of $0.394648 per $100 valuation, which is the total tax rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for City of Odessa from the same properties in both the 2018 tax year and the 2019 tax year, but it is lower than the rollback rate of .483886 per $100 valuation.

The OA previously reported the proposed rate would amount to about a $68 increase annually for the average home value, evaluated at $144,018.

The proposed rate is expected to net more than $46.2 million in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2020, which is an increase in revenues by about $8.5 million, or 22.7 percent. Muncy said about $1 million of anticipated property tax revenues will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.

Council members unanimously voted to ratify the property tax revenue increase reflected in the 2020 budget.

A special city council meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 23 for the first reading of the ordinance to approve the tax rate, and a final vote of the tax rate will occur on the Sept. 24 during a regularly scheduled meeting before the next fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE COUNCIL