Quick Hits Nov. 13

Radiothon

B93 - 93.3FM and KBAT 99.9FM from Townsquare Media is hosting the “B93 Jams for Kids” and “KBAT Rocks for Kids” radiothon.

It’s a two-day airing that will benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

B93 and KBAT will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS.

The radiothon will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in the admitting lobby at MCHS. Listeners can tune in to B93 or KBAT or online at b93.net or kbat.com

Listeners can also donate by texting ‘B93GIVES” or “KBATGIVES” to 51555, calling 877-719-5437, or by stopping in to make a donation. One hundred percent of the funds raised from the “B93 Jams for Kids” and “KBAT Rocks for Kids” radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients and research to help future patients.

Fundraiser

Odessa Regional Medical Center, corner of Fifth Street and Adams Avenue, has scheduled a Masquerade Jewelry Sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the ORMC East Campus Auditorium.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the employee assistance program and the ORMC Pulse Committee.

Guitar concert

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a guitar concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 N. Dotsy Ave.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Program

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fifth grade program at 6 p.m. Thursday at LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Divas and Desserts

The Permian Playhouse has scheduled the fourth annual Divas and Desserts Greased Lightnin’ Thursday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn D, 4201 Andrews Highway.

VIP cocktail starts at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m., dinner and pre show at 7 p.m. and the Divas at 7:45 p.m.

