Church different, goal is same

The Easter setting is different but the message remains the same.

While COVID-19 is disrupting lives around the globe, churches have had to adapt and change the way they deliver their message to congregations.

Most have had to do services virtually through Facebook live and that will be the same case on Easter this year.

Easter may usually be a time of hope and praying and even with the coronavirus, that message won’t change this year, church leaders from around Odessa detail.

“It’s always the same,” Becky Hand, pastor of Life in Grace Lutheran Church said. “Jesus has risen and is the source of our hope and peace. We need that now more than ever. We’ll stick with that. The risen lord is the basis of our faith and because he is resurrected, we too will be resurrected and we have nothing to fear. Not even death itself. That’s primarily where we’ll go with that.”

For Father Ricardo Lopez, chaplain of St. John’s Episcopal School and pastor for St. John’s Episcopal Church, his message this year is that Christians are a people of hope in life.

He also added that Easter this year, to a certain degree, will also be that moment when everyone can once again embrace each other and be with those who had to be physically distant from each other.

“Easter will be not just a Sunday but extended until that moment when we’re finally able to be with those friends, families and loved ones that we’ve had to be physically distant from,” Lopez said.

Like many other churches, Life in Grace Lutheran, St. John’s Episcopal and St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian have been doing their services through Facebook live amid the virus forcing social distancing.

While this year’s message on Easter might be similar to previous years, it’s been a challenge for area congregations to navigate through Holy Week this year.

“It’s been complicated,” Lopez said. “How do you wash people’s feet from Facebook live?”

Lopez said it has really forced not just himself but other people to reconsider what it means to be a church and what it looks like to be a people of faith today.

“For myself, I talk about the washing of the feet, but one of the things that I’ve been reflecting on that I hope to preach on a little this Thursday is at this moment, our physical distances is an act of love just like the washing of the feet was an act of love,” Lopez said. “It was awkward and it was weird but it’s what we are being told to do. In love, we stay away from each other for your sake or my sake or whatever it may be. This whole COVID-19 has challenged us to re evaluate to approach our people and what that looks like.”

For Hand, it’s been a different Holy Week than in the past. But like with everyone else, her congregation has managed to adapt and it didn’t keep them from celebrating Palm Sunday, last week.

“We started out with Palm Sunday where we decorated our doors with palms,” Hand said. “We had palms available at church and people came by to pick them up. We had a parade of palms on people’s doors and had photos of that on Facebook. We’ll do the same with Easter. We’ll decorate our doors and post those on the group Facebook page. Of course, we’ll have a challenge on Maundy Thursday because that’s institution of the Lord’s supper and we always celebrate the Lord’s supper. We couldn’t do that this year so we focused on the foot washing the humility of Christ and we saw that again on Good Friday.”

How churches have been getting the message across to their members may be different now than it was two months ago, but St. Andrew’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church pastor Larry Hood says the goal of the church is still the same.

“We look at what we have available and we’re still a church,” Hood said. “We still have the opportunity to connect with people. It means that it’s not just about the pastor and his staff anymore. Each one of us, we need to see each of us is in this.”

For Hood, his goal of bringing hope, dignity and encouragement remains crucial now even in the face of a pandemic.

“We still have that responsibility to give people a place and while we may not be in a building, we’re still us,” Hood said. “I’m probably doing more ministry work now through Facebook, calls and text messages than even before.”

Hood will be able to deliver his Easter message this year at a sunrise service that his church will be doing at 7:30 a.m. at Calvary Cross along Highway 191.

The service at the cross is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

All attendees will remain inside their vehicles and can listen to the service from 96.1 FM.

“It was one of our church members who came up with the idea and said that we can do it,” Hood said. “I think it’s a super idea. It keeps people safe. It keeps them protected. We still get to keep hold of our traditions.

But even with a low-key Easter this year, Hand says the strength of God’s word hasn’t changed.

“We rely on the power of God’s word and the promise of his word,” Hand said. “So as long as we have the word and the promise of our baptism, we can roll that.”

