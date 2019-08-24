Quick Hits Aug. 24

Marfa Lights Festival

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 33rd annual Marfa Lights Festival Aug. 30-Sept. 1 around the Presidio County Courthouse, 300 Highland St., Marfa.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 30. Featured band featuring Sauna will kick off the street dance.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Marfa Elementary School. The festival will continue in the evening with a concert featuring Los Aztex and the Zack Romo Band.

Los Pecadores will perform Sept. 1 at the Marfa Activity Center.

Tickets for the Sept. 1 dance will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased throughout the weekend at the beer booth.

Other performances include Led Robots, Folklorico Dancers, Mariachi Santa Cruz, Primo and Beebe, Christina Gurrola, Ken Baucham and Abe Mac Band along with the entertainment of DJ Chuy and the live broadcast of Tejano Sundays Radio Show with Robert Alvarez.

Glass bottles or coolers will not be allowed.

Vendors may apply online.

For more information, call 432-295-0509 or email marfachamberofcommerce@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> marfachamber.org or tinyurl.com/y4hbdxmm

Banquet and fundraiser

The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Sandhills Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

Tickets are $40 or table for $400.

Tickets can be purchased at Dick's Tire or the Monahans Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call 432-940-4855.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y25bmrd9

AIRSHO

The annual High Sky Wing Commemorative Air Force AIRSHO has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-15 at the Midland International Air & Space Port, 9600 Wright Drive, Midland.

The event will include civilian aerobatic performers, flying displays of vintage military aircrafts and a display from the CAF's Pyrotechnic Groups.

ON THE NET

>> airsho.org or tinyurl.com/y46z2pv3

