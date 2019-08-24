  • August 24, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 24 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Aug. 24

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 24, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Aug. 24 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Marfa Lights Festival

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 33rd annual Marfa Lights Festival Aug. 30-Sept. 1 around the Presidio County Courthouse, 300 Highland St., Marfa.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 30. Featured band featuring Sauna will kick off the street dance.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Marfa Elementary School. The festival will continue in the evening with a concert featuring Los Aztex and the Zack Romo Band.

Los Pecadores will perform Sept. 1 at the Marfa Activity Center.

Tickets for the Sept. 1 dance will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased throughout the weekend at the beer booth.

Other performances include Led Robots, Folklorico Dancers, Mariachi Santa Cruz, Primo and Beebe, Christina Gurrola, Ken Baucham and Abe Mac Band along with the entertainment of DJ Chuy and the live broadcast of Tejano Sundays Radio Show with Robert Alvarez.

Glass bottles or coolers will not be allowed.

Vendors may apply online.

For more information, call 432-295-0509 or email marfachamberofcommerce@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> marfachamber.org or tinyurl.com/y4hbdxmm

 

Banquet and fundraiser

The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Sandhills Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

Tickets are $40 or table for $400.

Tickets can be purchased at Dick's Tire or the Monahans Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call 432-940-4855.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y25bmrd9

 

AIRSHO

The annual High Sky Wing Commemorative Air Force AIRSHO has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-15 at the Midland International Air & Space Port, 9600 Wright Drive, Midland.

The event will include civilian aerobatic performers, flying displays of vintage military aircrafts and a display from the CAF's Pyrotechnic Groups.

ON THE NET

>> airsho.org or tinyurl.com/y46z2pv3

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Saturday, August 24, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 104°/Low 76°
Sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 108°/Low 77°
Sunshine. Highs 106 to 110F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]