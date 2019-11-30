  • November 30, 2019

Quick Hit Nov. 30

Quick Hit Nov. 30

Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 6:00 am

Odessa American

Winterfest

Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, each Saturday through New Year's Eve.

Scheduled activities include today’s Small Business Saturday Downtown; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa's Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.

An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo

