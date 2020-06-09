  • June 9, 2020

County reports 8 new cases

County reports 8 new cases

Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 4:23 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Tuesday Ector County Health Department press release showed that since Monday eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county.

The county website detailed that there are 62 active COVID-19 cases in the county and a total of 214 people have tested positive for the virus. Nineteen tests are probable positives. Six Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related illnesses, 146 people have recovered from the virus and 73 test results are pending.

Seven new cases were reported by Medical Center Hospital in a Tuesday press release. MCH has had a total of 131 positive cases and 16 patients with the virus are in the hospital. Ten are on a designated floor. Two are from Focused Care at Odessa. Six people are in the CCU at MCH. Two are from Focused Care at Odessa and aren’t on ventilators and three people are on ventilators at the hospital.

Forty-eight people have pending test results from MCH and there are no persons under investigation in the hospital.

