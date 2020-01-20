  • January 20, 2020

Crenshaw backing Pfluger

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 2:21 pm

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, has announced his endorsement of Lt. Col. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the Republican primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

Crenshaw, who was elected to serve Texas’ 2nd Congressional District in 2018, announced his support for Pfluger in a video posted to social media.

“I want to let you know that I’m supporting August Pfluger for Congress,” said Crenshaw. “August has over 300 hours of combat operations against ISIS, 20 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot … He’s exactly what West Texas needs in the fight in Washington for conservative values. That’s why I’m supporting him, and I hope you do, too.”

Posted in on Monday, January 20, 2020 2:21 pm.

