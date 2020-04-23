Landgraf rallying support for highway

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is calling on West Texans to support efforts to construct a major highway that would connect West Texas to ports of trade across the United States, as well as Mexico and Canada.

To do so, Landgraf is advocating for West Texans to take part in the virtual public meeting the Texas Department of Transportation is holding at 4 p.m. May 13 to present information on the Ports-to-Plains Feasibility Study and to submit comments regarding the study to TxDOT by May 28.

The Texas “Ports-to-Plains Trade Corridor, which runs from north of Amarillo all the way down to Laredo, was designated by Congress as a High Priority Corridor in 1998. HB 1079, authored by Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo, supported by Landgraf, and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019, requires TxDOT to conduct a comprehensive study of the corridor and to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a continuous flow, four-lane divided highway through the corridor. The study is anticipated to conclude in January 2021, a news release said.

“The virtual meeting will be specifically about the segment of the corridor that includes Odessa, Midland, Big Spring, San Angelo, and Lubbock” Landgraf continued. “This is an opportunity to learn about the study and to provide input on the recommendations TxDOT has received so far.”

To participate in the May 13 virtual meeting, TxDOT invites the public to log in online at txdot.gov, using the keywords “Ports-to-Plains.” A link will be provided to comment and view the presentation.

Written comments from the public regarding the study may be submitted by mail to TxDOT, c/o Ports-to-Plains Study Team, 5835 Callaghan Road, Suite 200, San Antonio, Texas 78228, or by email to portstoplains@txdot.gov. All comments must be received on or before May 28. For more information or if you have a special communication accommodation or need for an interpreter, a request can be made at least two days prior to the meeting at portstoplains@txdot.gov or (512) 486-5106.