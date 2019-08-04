The Centers for Children and Families will present an evening with LaDainian Tomlinson starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Midland County Horsehoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
Tomlinson is a NFL Hall of Famer, former TCU football legend and former San Diego Chargers running back.
Honored guests also include Wes and Roni Perry, 2019 Honorary Chairs Event; Rogers-Bryant-Hayes-Wood family, Harriet Herd Founders Award; and D. Kirk Edwards, Mary Elizabeth Whitaker “Ibby” Hardie Award.
Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available.
Donations are also welcomed.
Go online for information, table reservations, or to donate or call 570-1084 or email msaiz@centerstx.org.
