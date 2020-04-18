Mental healthcare shows importance in Permian Basin

That includes mental health care, said Emileh Flitton, administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital Permian Basin. One in five Americans suffers from some form of mental illness in their life, Flitton said. With 6.6 million recently laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country could see an increase in those struggling with mental health issues.

Flitton said Oceans has already witnessed a noticeable dropoff in patients seeking treatment at its Midland facility.

“Many people got laid off because of the oilfield, and now places in general are having to furlough,” Flitton said. “They don’t have insurance anymore. They don’t have jobs to pay for the medicine. That’s one of the big struggles.

“People are scared to get out and go see their doctors, and some doctor’s offices are closing. It’s affecting everybody at some point.”

Flitton said anxiety and depression are the main factors people are dealing with during the pandemic.

“The anxiety of the unknown, the uncertainty when this is going to end,” she said. “If their loved ones are going to have it, if they’re going to get it from going to the grocery store, just general anxiety built around this COVID-19 crisis. The depression, you can’t go outside, you can’t go to work, you lost your job. You don’t have all those social interactions on top of everything. Now you’re looking to figure it out.

“If you know somebody who already has a predisposed mental-illness issue such as being depressed or anxiety, this just exacerbates it.”

To help people continue to receive treatment, Flitton said, Oceans has employed telehealth services to provide counseling.

“We’ve had it in the outpatient program and we can do it a few different ways,” she said. “You can basically just have your phone, I can send you a link and you can hit a button on your text message and see a therapist.

“You can do a one-on-one session with a therapist or you can be included in a group. There can be several adults in the same with the same therapist, all talking about their feelings about anxiety.”

And while patients will not be in the same room, Flitton said having visual contact helps counselors provide better treatment.

“It’s huge,” she said. “(Doing an interview over the phone), I don’t have a clue what you look like or your facial expressions. If I’m with your therapist, I have no way to know that you’ve been sitting in a dark room or that you’ve been crying, that your eyes are all bloodshot.

“This provides that to that therapist. She can hone in on those things. And right now, it’s hard enough to see people as it is. This deal can give the feeling of a one-on-one interaction.”

Another advantage, Flitton said, is patients can receive counseling without leaving home.

“Mental illness is still a big stigma,” she said. “People are afraid to say that they have a mental illness or are dealing with mental illness. This way, you don’t even have to admit it to anybody. You can do it from your own home instead of somebody seeing you pull up at the doctor’s office.”

Oceans is offering services for adolescent age groups (12 to 17), adults (18 to 64) and seniors (65 and older).

“Right now, (adolescents) are struggling with not getting that social interaction from their peers,” Flitton said. “They’re having to learn how to do online schooling. They’re getting to see a therapist, as well as other teenagers that are struggling, too.”

Flitton has composed a list of do’s and don’ts for maintaining good mental health throughout the crisis, tips like talking to your doctor, keeping up with medications, joining a virtual support group, thinking twice about visiting an emergency room for mental-health issues and helping others in an emergency.

“Think twice before going to ER, especially right now,” she said. “If you’re in Odessa, the cases are increasing every day. If you put yourself in an emergency room, your chances are higher. People are still walking into the emergency room because they’re scared. You’re setting yourself up unintentionally.”