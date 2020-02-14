Quick Hits Feb. 14

Soup Cook-Off

The Martin County Convent Foundation Inc. has scheduled the 31st annual Great Texas Soup Cook-Off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Martin County Community Center, 301 Saint Theresa St., Stanton.

There will also be a desert auction. Funds raised goes to on-going restoration and preservation of the Historic Monastery.

Registration forms are available online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ublg84k

Downtown Workshop

Downtown Odessa Inc., has scheduled Quint Studer's "Getting Things Done" Workshop, as part of the State of Downtown Odessa Address, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

This workshop, based on Quint Studer’s newest book The Busy Leader's Handbook: How to Lead People and Places That Thrive, will provide high-impact tips, tools, and tactics you can use every day especially when work is at its most intense.

Registration is required.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tvejb9t

State of Downtown Odessa Address

Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled the fifth annual State of Downtown Odessa Address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

The dinner event celebrates the revitalization and future of downtown.

Go online or call for tickets, tables or sponsorships at 335-4682 or email amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w5gxjrb

Girls World Expo

Girls World Expo is a day-long event created by local teen girls for local teen girls who have created a unique show from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

The event will include seminars, fashion, an art show, performances, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Girl of Merit nominations are currently being accepted. Deadline is March 11.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

Go online for more information or email mary@girlsworldexpo.com.

ON THE NET

>> girlsworldexpo.com