  • February 14, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 14 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Feb. 14

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Feb. 14 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Soup Cook-Off

The Martin County Convent Foundation Inc. has scheduled the 31st annual Great Texas Soup Cook-Off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Martin County Community Center, 301 Saint Theresa St., Stanton.

There will also be a desert auction. Funds raised goes to on-going restoration and preservation of the Historic Monastery.

Registration forms are available online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ublg84k

 

Downtown Workshop

Downtown Odessa Inc., has scheduled Quint Studer's "Getting Things Done" Workshop, as part of the State of Downtown Odessa Address, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

This workshop, based on Quint Studer’s newest book The Busy Leader's Handbook: How to Lead People and Places That Thrive, will provide high-impact tips, tools, and tactics you can use every day especially when work is at its most intense.

Registration is required.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tvejb9t

 

State of Downtown Odessa Address

Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled the fifth annual State of Downtown Odessa Address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

The dinner event celebrates the revitalization and future of downtown.

Go online or call for tickets, tables or sponsorships at 335-4682 or email amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w5gxjrb

 

Girls World Expo

Girls World Expo is a day-long event created by local teen girls for local teen girls who have created a unique show from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

The event will include seminars, fashion, an art show, performances, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Girl of Merit nominations are currently being accepted. Deadline is March 11.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

Go online for more information or email mary@girlsworldexpo.com.

ON THE NET

>> girlsworldexpo.com

Posted in on Friday, February 14, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
33°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: ESE at 10mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 37°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 69°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]