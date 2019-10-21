  • October 21, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 21

Quick Hits Oct. 21

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 5:15 am

Quick Hits Oct. 21

Caregiver Support Group

The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24.

Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging.

Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed.

For more information, call 339-1048.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com

 

ECISD events

The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled the following events for Tuesday.

>> Blanton Elementary Fifth Grade Program: 5:30 p.m. at Blanton Elementary School; 4101 Lynbrook Ave.

>> Gonzales Elementary Third Grade PTA Program: 5:30 p.m. at Gonzales Elementary; 2700 Disney St.

>> Wilson & Young Orchestra will present "Terror Tuesday Freaky Feature Concert:” 6 p.m. at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School; 601 E 38th St.

>> West Elementary Fifth Grade Music Program: 6 p.m. at West Elementary; 2225 Sycamore Dr.

All events are admission free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

 

Pumpkin Smash

Victim Survivor Conqueror Ministry has scheduled the fifth annual Pumpkin Smash from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Emet HaTorah Odessa, 3319 N. Golder Ave.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5g6ykd8

 

Halloween Party

The American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a Halloween Party for kids starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

There will be costume contest, trick or treating and more.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y23ah2kf.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Monday, October 21, 2019 5:15 am.

