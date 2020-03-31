ECHD shows 10 confirmed cases in Ector County

Ector County Health Department website shows 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ector County.
According to the website 99 people have been tested, there are 29 negatives and 60 pending results.
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
