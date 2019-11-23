  • November 23, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 23

Quick Hits Nov. 23

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 6:00 am

Odessa American

Annual Tejano Super Show

The 48th annual Tejano Super Show has been scheduled for the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

The show will feature lowriders, low trucks, lifted trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars. Entertainment will be presented by AJ Castillo, James Edwards Sanchez, Los Marcelles, Brittany Nicole and more to be announced.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rbwtaav

 

Pet photos with Santa

The Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Drive, Midland, has scheduled Pet Photos with Santa from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday by the JCPenney Court.

Enter the mall with your pets through the Northwest Mall entrance next to JCPenney.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/t9yc37p.

 

Holiday evening

The Midland Chamber of Commerce and The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a Holiday Evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Midland College, Allison Fine Arts Building, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland.

There will be a Frito pie fundraiser benefiting MC Students in Philanthropy. Cost is $7 for large bowl and $5 for small bowl.

There will also be an MC student fall semester art exhibit and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. visit with Santa. Digital pictures will be emailed to parents within one week.

Complimentary refreshments will be included.

MC Student Showstoppers will perform. Holiday gifts down the Art Hallway.

For more information, call 685-4554.

ON THE NET

>> midland.edu

 

Toy Drive

>> The Odessa Police Department will be participating in the 2019 Salvation Army Toy Drive through Dec. 12.

Citizens can drop off new, unwrapped toys by placing them in the barrels located in front of OPD.

>> Newswest 9 is also participating in the 2019 Salvation Army Toy Drive. Drop your new unwrapped toys at the Newswest 9.

 Toys will be displayed on the set throughout the holiday season and distributed by the Salvation Army to the children of West Texas.

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Saturday, November 23, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

