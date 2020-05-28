  • May 28, 2020

Double blow won’t keep Basin down - Odessa American: Local News

Double blow won’t keep Basin down

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

The Permian Basin has been dealt a double blow by the downturn in the petroleum industry coupled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but speakers for Thursday’s State of the Basin webinar expressed optimism for a full economic recovery.

“It’s hard to believe just five months ago we turned the calendar over on a whole new decade,” said Don Evans, chair of the Permian Strategic Partnership and a former Secretary of Commerce under George W. Bush. “I am as positive and optimistic about the opportunity promised of the Permian Basin as I was four or five months ago.”

Ray Perryman of the Perryman Group said that while the region is looking at about 35,000 lost jobs compared to last year, the Basin still represents 20 percent of the energy industry in the U.S.

Perryman said the sudden onset of the current crisis is quite different from past downturns.

“This happened almost immediately,” Perryman said. “We lost 25 percent of world oil demand in a period of 30 days. The only way that can happen is if you shut down the world.

“If you go back to the ‘80s, it started in early ‘82 and lasted through 1986. It was five full years of disruption there and then it was a slower comeback after that. It was a long period of time. This one happened very quickly.”

Perryman noted that several factors from the 1980s, from banking and real estate crises to Cold War politics, are no longer in play.

“If you look at today, before the pandemic started, we were in the longest (economic) expansion in history,” he said. “We don’t have a lot structural problems within the economy.”

Another advantage for the Basin, Perryman said, is the amount of provable reserves that have yet to be exploited.

“Today, with new technology, we’re producing twice the amount we produced at the peak back in 1973. We’ve taken out a little over 40 billion barrels of oil since in the last century.

“We now know of probably 150 to 175 billion barrels of oil in proven reserves that are recoverable.”

In addition, Evans said, the Permian Basin is the lowest-cost producing area in the world.

“I call the Permian Basin the largest secure supply of oil and energy,” Evans said. “You could just say it’s the largest secure supply of energy in the world.

“When you step back and look at the future and you realize what has happened over the last four or five years with respect to oil in the Permian Basin, if the Permian Basin was a country it would be the fourth-largest producing country in the world. We produce now about 40 percent of the oil in the United States.”

Dr. Billy Phillips, an epidemiologist with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, spoke about the public health aspects of the pandemic, while Bradley Ewing, a professor with Texas Tech’s Rawls College of Business, spoke on how investment in critical infrastructure will help speed up economic recovery and help shorten the up-and-down cycles during recovery.

