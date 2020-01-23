Quick Hits Jan. 23

Campaign stop

U.S. Congressional District 11 candidate Jon Mark Hogg is scheduled to speak at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant, 2100 N. Andrews Highway.

For more information, call 770-9423.

Voting Process 101

Ector County Elections Department will be hosting a Voter Drive and providing training and educational materials regarding Voter Registration.

Step one: Register.

Step Two: Where, when and how to vote.

Today: 6 p.m., Floyd Gwin Community Building, 1015 County Road West.

Monday: 6 p.m., Lawndale Community Building, 9201 Rainbow Drive.

Tuesday: 6 p.m., Woodson Community Building, 1010 Murphy St.

Jan. 30: 6 p.m., Community Building, 600 W. Clements St.

Training will be provided in both English and Spanish.

For more information, call Amanda Snyder at 432-498-4030.

Lecture series

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “Text and Technology,” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

The lecture will be led by the Rev. Joe Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian Church, on how new technologies in the Western world impacted the production of religious texts and shaped the religious communities to which they belong.

Admission is free.

For information, call 550-9696.

Block Party

The City of Odessa Code Enforcement has scheduled a Take Pride in Your Neighborhood Winter Block Party from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at Woodson Boys and Girls Club, 1037 E. Murphy St.

There will be indoor activities, educational booths, games, entertainment, prizes, jumpers, music, face painting, balloon, art, food and more.

Admission is free.

Volunteers are welcome.

For more information, call Darlene H. Mays, code enforcement education administrator, 335-4680.

Adopt-A-Spot

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Adopt-A-Spot from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St.

Volunteers are needed to help clean a spot at the park and then be treated to breakfast afterwards. Supplies will be provided.

