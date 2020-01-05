2019 was a year of moving images

My first day at the Odessa American was Aug. 28, and on the 31st, in the middle of learning the ropes of this new job, a gunman opened fire killing 7 innocent people all over the city.

Something that I figured would never happen in my hometown of Odessa happened. My training seemed to end almost as suddenly as it began, leading me to photograph the candlelight vigil held at UTPB the day after the shooting. As I was walking around, I saw two men, Travis Franklin, and Holden Ewing carrying American flags through the crowd of community members. Just as I started to take photos of the two, Holden raised his arm to wipe his face, putting a metaphorical period on the photo by emphasizing the potent emotion that had permeated throughout the university quad that evening.

The sun is peeking through to highlight this photo from the Permian Basin Fair and Expo in September. Ben Powell

Not long after the candlelight vigil, I was assigned to take photographs of the Permian Basin Fair and Expo. As I walked through the fairgrounds, I heard clapping coming from the roping arena at the Ector County Coliseum and immediately knew that I had to stay and spend some time taking a photo of what is iconic to West Texas - cowboys on horses. The sun had set just enough to peek over the large water reservoirs and under the awning of the arena, bringing in a beautiful glow thanks to the dust kicked up from the roping competition that was going on. I had about three minutes to get the photo before the sunlight was gone.

OA photographer Ben Powell photographed the Dia De Los Heroes event in November at UTPB and says he likes the composition and the stillness of the photo. Ben Powell

One of the trickiest parts of this job is finding images that put a sort of bow on the event I am photographing. When I photographed the Dia De Los Heroes event in November at UTPB, the two trumpeters had made their way over between the falcon statue and the flags, flanked by the Odessa Police Honor guard, to play taps as the names of Hispanic veterans from the area were read aloud. The symmetrical composition and the stillness of the photograph made it an easy top pick of photos from the year.

World War II veteran and longtime Odessan Richard Owens is shown in a portrait by Ben Powell for a story about Richard’s service in WWII for Veteran’s Day. Powell said portraits are some of his favorite assignments. Ben Powell

Portraits have become some of my favorite assignments due to the puzzle like nature of them, only they’re puzzles whose pieces you have to make yourself.

When I met Richard Owens, he walked me back to his room for his portrait. Once I saw the contrast of the quilt made by his mother hanging on the wall with his bed sheets and his WWII uniform, I knew that the photo had to be taken of him sitting on his bed with his medals. The contrast of a WWII Italian Front Combat veteran and his place of personal comfort brought an incredible balance to a photo of such an incredibly kind and strong survivor of a man who I was honored to photograph.

Giving advice is something that I have always felt needed to be given on a case by case basis, but if I had to give one overall tip for aspiring photographers, it would be: be patient and learn how to wait.

Getting good photos does not always need to be a fast paced sprint, running around like a wildcat, but sometimes it calls for a more methodical, calculated approach. Be observant to your surroundings, read people’s body language, and listen to what people are saying around you. They often can tip you off to something exciting that is about to happen, allowing you to be ready when it does.

Lastly, do not spend much energy worrying about the type of equipment you have, but rather focus on your settings, the direction of the light, and the emotion of the photograph that beckons out at you.