Brewster County implements “Stay at Home” order in response to COVID-19

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice that Brewster County officials have decided to enact a “stay at home” order for all Brewster County residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release detailed.

The order reportedly went into effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. and will continue until 11:59 p.m. April 7. Travel exceptions will include any essential travel for work/groceries/banks/post office/law enforcement/medical etc. For information on additional exceptions and limitations please visit the Brewster County website.

Along with the “stay at home” declaration, local businesses have also been affected with restaurants offering “to go” service only, bars being closed until further notice, and hotels/motels/RV parks/campgrounds/and short term rentals being closed as well, the press release stated. Current County Orders have all accommodations closed until April 9 with the possibility of further extensions.

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend reportedly advise any guests who had planned to visit the area to contact your lodging partner for cancellation procedures and consider visiting later in the year. For up to date Covid-19 information you can go to VisitBigBend.com.