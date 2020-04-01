  • April 1, 2020

Brewster County implements “Stay at Home” order in response to COVID-19 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Brewster County implements “Stay at Home” order in response to COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 3:57 pm

Brewster County implements “Stay at Home” order in response to COVID-19 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice that Brewster County officials have decided to enact a “stay at home” order for all Brewster County residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release detailed.

The order reportedly went into effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. and will continue until 11:59 p.m. April 7. Travel exceptions will include any essential travel for work/groceries/banks/post office/law enforcement/medical etc. For information on additional exceptions and limitations please visit the Brewster County website.

Along with the “stay at home” declaration, local businesses have also been affected with restaurants offering “to go” service only, bars being closed until further notice, and hotels/motels/RV parks/campgrounds/and short term rentals being closed as well, the press release stated. Current County Orders have all accommodations closed until April 9 with the possibility of further extensions.

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend reportedly advise any guests who had planned to visit the area to contact your lodging partner for cancellation procedures and consider visiting later in the year. For up to date Covid-19 information you can go to VisitBigBend.com.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 3:57 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
75°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 57°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 45°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]