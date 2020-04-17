Local family battles virus

Shelton said that the 4-month-old was tested after Emergency Operations Center contact tracers located the family.

A 4-month-old boy, 13-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl all tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, the Ector County Health Department website detailed. Although the website says that the exposure is listed as unknown, Shelton said that they were exposed by the grandmother which is, “Person To Person” exposure. County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia did not participate in the Zoom conference.

When asked what treatment looks like for patients that young, Medical Center Hospital Chief of Staff and interim medical officer Dr. Donald Davenport said, “In medicine, we talk about treating pediatric patients as pediatrics and adults as adults, but in a lot of symptomatology and such, we’re gonna treat them the same.”

Davenport said that if a pediatric patient is having no respiratory problems, but is still running a fever with a cough and they have the capability of being at home, they should be quarantined just as any other patient, but that a parent would need to be more readily available and possibly apply PPE to prevent the parent from being contaminated from the virus.

“If that child then should develop symptoms that require hospitalization, we’re gonna have to stratify those risk factors to decide where we can take care of that individual.”

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that MCH’s pediatric department is set up to care for those persons under interest and they also have a direct relationship with Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock. She added that they have a Covenant doctor in-house 24/7 and, “When they are not in our building, they have a response time of 30 minutes, however, the bulk of them now are staying on campus,” she said. She said that for pediatric patients MCH has a direct bed placement for them at Covenant in the event that they would need it. “We are set up currently within our pediatric unit to care for those people,” as well as the ability to move them up to a intermediate level where they could get heart monitoring.

Davenport said that it would be harder for parents to notice symptoms in children as young as 4-months-old and so it’s going, “to be more of watching that child or problems of respiratory distress or worsening of a cough, higher fevers, lethargy or not acting right…Those may be some of things that their gonna wanna watch for.”

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said that ORMC currently doesn’t have a pediatric unit active and they closed it down to convert the area for COVID-19 related care.

Saravanan said that supportive care is very important for kids and that so far the pediatric population hasn’t been affected as severely as older populations, but if they did get a patient, they would send them to pediatric specialty hospitals.

Shelton who was present in place of EOC members like Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia and county commissioner Dale Childers said that Ector County has 58 positive cases, 612 negative cases, 223 pending, 23 recovered and 893 total people tested. He said that there have been four deaths in Ector County. Ector County Hospitals have reported five deaths, but only four were Ector County residents. The EOC and health department only report data on Ector County residents.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that MCH has 32 positives, two in CCU and one on a ventilator as well as two others on another COVID-19 designated floor. There have been 256 negatives, he said, 166 pending test results and 107 of those pending are from Madison Medical Resort nursing home. Tippin said that MCH has had three deaths in the last 24 hours from Thursday to Friday. MCH has eight persons under investigation in the hospital, one of which is in CCU and seven are on the other designated floor.

ORMC President Stacey Brown said that ORMC has tested 239 patients, 9 positives, 115 negatives, and 115 pending, she said, 98 of those pending are from Madison Medical Resort, which is an Odessa nursing home that had a positive on a patient under their care on Thursday.

Saravanan said Governor Abbott’s order is almost exactly the same as the previous order regarding the medical facilities, but with one extra exception which, “basically says a hospital can write a letter to the department of health certifying two things. One that we are reserving 25 percent of the hospital’s capacity to take care of covid (COVID-19) related cases and two that we will not ask any state, federal, or local organizations for any PPE for the entire duration of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“We are still processing that,” he added. “We don’t know if we’re ready to do any of that yet…but we are definitely wanting to take care of the community, definitely wanting to get some of those surgeries back in the hospital and start doing them so if we just figure out how to do it. I don’t think we have an answer yet for that but we are processing.”

Saravanan said that ORMC has received the rapid test machine, but the state decides where the testing kits are going.

“As of right now we’re being told we’ll receive two testing kits, each kit can run 24 tests, that means we’ll get 48 tests. I don’t know when we’ll get them,” he said.

He added that if and when ORMC gets them, they will use those tests for the CDC guidelines. Tippin said MCH will receive around the same amount of tests as ORMC.

Shelton said that he could not comment on the drive-thru testing facility until a plan was in place, When asked why Garcia and Childers were not in attendance, Shelton said that he will be the representative of the Ector County Health Department and the EOC from now on and that daily COVID-19 updates will be sent out by email along with the virtual briefings. The head of the Emergency Operations Center, Ector County Judge Debi Hays has not attended a hospital press conference for more than a week.