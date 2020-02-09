  • February 9, 2020

MMH gets dual practice accreditation - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 2:00 am

MMH gets dual practice accreditation

Midland Memorial Hospital has announced the American Nurse Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs has awarded the MMH RN Fellowship program Accreditation with Distinction.

The RN Fellowship team was joined by hospital administration and hosted a Facebook Live event when the call was received with much celebration.

This makes MMH one of only three health care facilities in the world to have dual Practice Transition Program Accreditations with Distinction. MMH shares the recognition with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Presbyterian Health System.

The MMH RN Fellowship program was launched in January 2019. MMH RN Fellowship Manager Pam Castellano developed an individualized, comprehensive program to effectively transition either newly hired staff nurses into the hospital culture and nursing practice areas or the transition of experienced in-house nurses transferring into a new specialty area, a news release said.

Transition programs not only add value for smoothly transitioning new nurses into the culture for improved patient outcomes, they can dramatically reduce nurse turnover, the release said.

In recent years, Midland Memorial Hospital has had much cause for celebration.

In 2018, MMH received two separate awards from the American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC), ANCC’s Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs awarded the MMH Residency Program Accreditation with Distinction and the third consecutive ANCC Pathway to Excellence Designation, and in 2019, the BRONZE-level America Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) Beacon Award for Excellence in Critical Care.

