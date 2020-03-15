Quick Hits March 15

ORTA meetings

Odessa Retired Teachers Association has scheduled meetings at 1 p.m. starting with refreshments on Monday and April 20 at Highland Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd.

The programs and business meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Jennifer Jones, Medical Center Hospital volunteer coordinator, will be the speaker for March. She will speak about hospital volunteer opportunities.

Kate Menaul with the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be the speaker for April.

Any employee of ECISD is welcome to become a member of the retired teachers/school personnel association.

For more information, email karen.telck@att.net.

Unveiling

The Ray Stoker Memorial Highway unveiling will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at the UTPB Soccer-Baseball area.

The Stoker family will unveil the sign.

Mayor David Turner, Councilman Dewey Bryant and Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New will all speak at the ceremony.

Ray Stoker Jr. was born and raised in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School and Baylor University. He was a successful attorney and then moved his passion toward improving infrastructure and transportation in West Texas. Stoker was appointed to the Texas State Highway and Public Transportation Commission in July of 1985 and in March of 1991 Governor Ann Richards appointed him as Chairman of the newly formed TxDOT agency. He was also a member of the Texas Turnpike Authority and High Speed Rail Authority Boards of Directors. He retired from TxDot and both Turnpike and High Speed Rail boards in January of 1993, and was appointed as Chairman of Texas Good Roads/Transportation Association, serving in this capacity until 2003, and upon his retirement, he was named President Emeritus. Three of his most known projects were completing Loop 338, Loop 250 and the creation of Highway 191. Stocker helped lead successful initiatives to increase the motor fuel tax in 1986, 1987, and 1991. He advocated both rural and urban transportation issues and was instrumental in the development of the Texas Highway Trunk System, a 10,500 mile system of rural highways. He understood the infrastructure needs of our area, and fought tirelessly to get funding for those needs on this side of I-35. Because of his work, in 2005, Stoker was inducted into the Transportation Hall of Honor.

ON THE NET

>> odessa-tx.gov