Quick Hits Oct. 31

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

 

Trunk or Treat

The Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department have scheduled a Halloween Trunk or Treat from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Odessa Central Station, 1100 W. Second St.

Responders will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, specialized units will be on display and photographs will be available for small children. Although several preschools will be in attendance, this event is still open to the public.

 

Gaming event

Extra Life, a fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, will take place on Nov. 2.

Extra Life leverages the passion of the gaming community to rally support of children and babies in the NICU and Pediatric Units.

Extra Life participants and gamers raise money year-round, culminating in a massive international day of play each fall and ultimately celebrating one grant total together.

Extra Lifers typically participate in their own homes and have raised more than $40 million dollars since the program was founded by gamers in 2008.

David Lasater, a local Extra Lifer who goes by the screen name ‘Wretch Plays’ on Twitch, will be celebrating his fourth year fundraising for MCHS. He has raised more than $13,000 since joining. His 2019 fundraising goal is $10,000. 100 percent of the funds raised from the event will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff and research to help future patients. Last year, Extra Life raised more than $6,000 for MCHS.

Golden Girls

The Daniel and Brandon Show will present a look back at the 1980’s at 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at Dee’s Bistro, 622 N. Lee Ave.

Show starts with a “Golden Girls” inspired episode of “The Dating Game.” Special musical guest Reina Rey, Camille Shuey and Tasha Bone’ singing 80’s hits like “Call Me,” “Funky Town,” and “Thank you for being a Friend.” The show will end with a recreation of Episode Number 1 of the Golden Girls starring Hiram Flores as Dorothy, Sonya Cortez as Rose, Kaylee Cochran as Blanche and Kelcie Cowan as Sophia. Comedy by Zoe Alvarado, Prisila Hernedez and Lorrie Norris, Special Musical Guest Tasha Bone’ Camille Shuey and Renia Rey.

Tickets are $10 on-line or $15 at the door. Space is limited.

For more information, call 978-7405.

