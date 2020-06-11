Making Changes: United Supermarkets arrive in the Permian Basin

The United Family has announced it will begin using the Albertsons Market banner exclusively in New Mexico, which means United Supermarkets are coming to Midland and Odessa.

This move, a news release stated, is part of the United Family’s effort to better reflect its West Texas roots and create the best shopping experience for its guests in the Permian Basin. People will see this reflected in the slogan, “We are West Texas and West Texas is United.”

Guests can expect to see their favorite local products, but they will also see products from around the state of Texas, a news release said.

Just as Albertsons Market A-Team members volunteered for many non-profit organizations, United Supermarkets will continue serving alongside the community through their U Crew volunteers, a news release said.

Monetary donations from United Supermarkets to non-profit organizations will continue through the donations portal. https://www.theunitedfamily.com/donations/#donationrequest.

These changes will take place at all four Albertsons Market locations in the area. The Midland locations include the stores at 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive. The Odessa locations include the stores at 1350 E. Eighth St. and 2751 N. County Road W.

The Market Street locations in Midland and Odessa, also part of the United Family, will continue to serve guests in the Permian Basin as normal.