  • June 11, 2020

Making Changes: United Supermarkets arrive in the Permian Basin - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Making Changes: United Supermarkets arrive in the Permian Basin

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:02 pm

Making Changes: United Supermarkets arrive in the Permian Basin Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The United Family has announced it will begin using the Albertsons Market banner exclusively in New Mexico, which means United Supermarkets are coming to Midland and Odessa.

This move, a news release stated, is part of the United Family’s effort to better reflect its West Texas roots and create the best shopping experience for its guests in the Permian Basin. People will see this reflected in the slogan, “We are West Texas and West Texas is United.”

Guests can expect to see their favorite local products, but they will also see products from around the state of Texas, a news release said.

Just as Albertsons Market A-Team members volunteered for many non-profit organizations, United Supermarkets will continue serving alongside the community through their U Crew volunteers, a news release said.

Monetary donations from United Supermarkets to non-profit organizations will continue through the donations portal. https://www.theunitedfamily.com/donations/#donationrequest.

These changes will take place at all four Albertsons Market locations in the area. The Midland locations include the stores at 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive. The Odessa locations include the stores at 1350 E. Eighth St. and 2751 N. County Road W.

The Market Street locations in Midland and Odessa, also part of the United Family, will continue to serve guests in the Permian Basin as normal.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:02 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
93°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SSE at 20mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 65°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 65°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

saturday

weather
High 94°/Low 65°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]