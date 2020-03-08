Giving back comes out of great tragedy

Kelby Davis credits the staff at Medical Center Hospital for saving her family twice during their almost two short years.

The first time was when her twins, Anderson and Rhett, where born in 2018. Born prematurely, Davis said both children spent the first three weeks of their lives in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Daughter Anderson was hooked up to a ventilator and needed blood transfusions while her brother Rhett was born weighing around four pounds, and had trouble breathing and faced difficulties with his sugar levels up, Davis said during an interview last week with husband Garret Davis.

But the staff at the hospital was able to help the newborns recover before finally releasing them, letting the family go home to begin their new lives.

Who could have imagined how the hospital would help them next?

That second time was on Aug. 31 during a mass shooting in Odessa that would leave seven dead and another 25 wounded – including tiny Anderson.

The Davis family was on their way to the grocery store and the twins where in the backseat in their rear-facing car seats.

On their way to the store, Kelby said a bullet went through the rear driver side of their vehicle and hit one of the seats and shattered into fragments, with parts going into Anderson’s chest. The fragments also knocked out some of her teeth, and ripped her tongue.

First responders at the scene rushed Anderson to MCH, but because of her wounds and her age, there was only so much they could do at the time before she had to be moved.

“We went to MCH where they treated her, but due to being only 17 months (old), we had to be air flighted to Lubbock,” Davis said.

Staff at University Medical Center were able to remove some of the fragments in Anderson’s chest and sewed up her tongue. Anderson also underwent another surgery to remove the broken teeth.

“The level of care we received from MCH and UMC, it’s everything in an emergency,” Davis said. “You aren’t thinking clearly, and you’re worried about how your baby is … we are so blessed, and we are so thankful we have these two hospitals.”

To help bring awareness to Medical Center Hospital, Anderson and Rhett and their parents were selected as the 2020 Miracle Family for the Children’s Miracle Center Network at Medical Center Health System. The honor means they will bring awareness to the local efforts of the Children’s Miracle Network at MCHS.

Being the 2020 Miracle Family is a title MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin is proud to have them wear.

“I couldn’t think of a better family than the Davis’ to represent Medical Center Health System and the Children’s Miracle Network,” Tippin said via email. “They’ve seen first-hand the incredible work our NICU and Pediatric Units do and they are the epitome of strength and courage.”

Surrounded by her father Garret, brother Rhett, and mother Kelby, 1-year old Anderson Davis plays on an interactive screen in Medical Center Hospital's Pediatric Ward on Wednesday afternoon. Anderson was the 17-month old girl who was shot in the lips during the mass shooting in August. Eli Hartman

Partnering with local hospitals around the country, the network helps raise funds to provide funding for critical care at those facilities.

Davis said Anderson and Rhett being selected as this year’s champions means the twins attend events such as Free Pancake Day at IHOP and Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.

“To be able to be a public presence … it’s really an honor,” Davis said.

Those sponsored events help raise the funds to purchase updated equipment, or cover salaries of pediatric doctors and nurses, MCH Network Coordinator Haley Howey said.

“What makes us pretty unique is that 100 percent of the funds we raise stay local, even though we’re a national nonprofit,” Howey said. “It doesn’t go towards anything other than the hospital here.”

New items at the hospital include telemedicine for the pediatric unit, where doctors can aid in real-time through video conference.

The Network and MCHS has also worked with Odessan Tammy Canady to open the Samantha Canady Center for Pediatric Care to provide specialized care to children of West Texas in 2017.

Canady and the organization’s current goal is to bring a pediatric intensive care unit back to the hospital. Canady’s mission to help bring awareness and updated equipment to MCH started after her daughter Samantha was taken to the hospital with breathing complications, but was unable to get the critical care needed at the time.

Samantha was later transported to San Antonio for care, but bad weather prevented her from being air flighted out immediately. She was unable to recover and died Feb. 2, 2011.

Howey said to be able to provide critical care locally, the organization continues to raise funds for MCH, but the cost of equipment and salaries can get expensive.

“It’s five times more expensive than other health care,” Howey said. “You would never think that … but it’s highly specialized care.”

Davis said the continuous work to bring updated equipment and employees to MCH is inspiring, and she is glad to be a part of their mission.

“You don’t think about it (emergency care) until you need it, but by the time you need it, it’s too late,” she said.

With the twin’s second birthday coming up March 16, Davis said the twins have a special birthday party planned – a Noah’s Ark two-by-two theme – and the children are happy, normal toddlers.

Anderson is a fan of dolls while Rhett loves animals. Both enjoy playing on the new swing set at home and Davis said they’re no different than any other toddler.

Davis and Howey encourage the public to look into donating to help the hospital so residents in West Texas don’t have to worry about their children’s care at the last moment.

“You know a kid,” Howey said about why people should consider supporting their mission. “Maybe it’s your coworker’s kid, or your niece, but you know a kid somewhere out there.”

Davis said it’s important for the community to support the hospital because they serve everyone in the community.

“We have to get behind our hospitals,” she said. “Supporting the community means supporting the hospitals. We need to continue to spread awareness.”

Samantha Canady’s family has kept her memory alive and helped raise funds for the MCHS. The 8-year-old died in 2011. Parents Tammy and Brian Canady lost her to a respiratory infection. Courtesy Photo

Pediatric updates started with Samantha

An Odessa family took an unbelievable tragedy and turned it into not only honoring a child lost but helping all of the Permian Basin.

The 2017 opening of the Samantha Canady Center for Pediatric Care at Medical Center Hospital came about through the loving efforts of her parents following her 2011 death.

The $2.9 million renovation was named after Samantha, who died at age 8 on Feb. 2, 2011, after being brought to the MCH emergency room and then later sent to a hospital in San Antonio in inclement weather.

At the time there was not a pediatric care unit in the Permian Basin that could’ve given Samantha the kind of care she needed to have survived.

Samantha’s passing fueled her mother’s efforts to pursue the pediatric unit’s upgrade so as to spare other families the anguish of losing a child and to heighten the importance of intermediate pediatric care in the Permian Basin.

Through the fundraising efforts of the Canady family and the help of the MCH Foundation, which runs on donations, the unit has seen upgrades over the years that help all children seeking medical care in the Permian Basin.

The unit has 19 beds with two capable of telemetry, constant electronic monitoring, and also an isolation room for patients and sleeping quarters for on call pediatricians.

The MCH Foundation continues to accept donations for upgrades to the facility. When the new unit opened in 2017, Samantha’s mother Tammy said her daughter loved life. “I think she would be just tickled that she’s helping other children.”

Want to donate? Visit https://mchodessa.com/mchs-foundation/ for more information and to view a video on Samantha’s story.

Our View

Odessa family is perfect choice to help give back

THE POINT: Tireless work by volunteers means better access to care for West Texas children.

Those pigtails on today’s front page are just too cute.

The Davis twins (Anderson and Rhett) are adorable and their family is the perfect choice to help raise much-needed funds for the Children’s Miracle Network at the Medical Center Health System.

This honor means the family will raise awareness of the local efforts of that network.

What a generous act by this young family to give back to others following the horrendous tragedy that affected not only their family but all of the Permian Basin.

Anderson’s sweet young face was seen around the world following the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting in Odessa. That tragic day would see 7 dead and 25 others wounded – including Anderson who was hit by bullet fragments in the chest and mouth while riding in the family car on a trip to the grocery store.

The community and country rallied around the Davis family and all the families affected that day. It would have been easy for her family to shun the spotlight following such intense media coverage.

We’re so glad they didn’t and that they want to tell their story to help others.

They are much like the Canady family in their generosity of time.

The Canady’s story did not end with the positive outcome of the Davis family. Samantha Canady died in 2011 from complications of croup after being brought to the MCH emergency room and subsequently being transported to a hospital in San Antonio, where she later died.

The family took her to the emergency room at MCH, mom Tammy Canady said Samantha had to be transported to another hospital because MCH doctors were unable to properly treat her at the hospital at that time. Weather issues, Canady said, also prevented Samantha from being air-lifted to a different hospital sooner.

“Pediatric care is so vastly different … and one of the things we had heard in the emergency room that day, so many times, was, ‘We don’t know what to do; she’s a child,’ “ Canady said at the time.

The work the Canady family has done to help MCH is nothing short of amazing. They helped raise the funds for the recent $2.9 million renovation of the Pediatrics Unit at Medical Center Hospital and they aren’t done yet.

Along with the Canady’s, other groups continue to play a key role in the fundraising effort including the Medical Center Health System Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Davis family will be a great face as the 2020 Miracle Family simply because they are a miracle.

So many people died that day and our community will never be the same. But holding on to the good things, like the generosity of both the Canady family and the Davis family, gives us hope that out of terrible events something good can spring up.

We are thrilled to be able to wish both Anderson and Rhett an early happy birthday (they turn 2 on March 16). We are also thrilled to know that their family is generous with time and spirit and that they want to see pediatric care improve here in Odessa.

We also offer our continued thanks to the Canady family for all they have done.

The entire community benefits when families like these give of their time. You can help! Visit the link on the front page today and give to the Children’s Miracle Network. All the money stays here and it helps Permian Basin babies and children.