All hands on deck at Catholic Charities

It’s been a busy and hectic last few days for Sara Aguilar.

The executive director of Catholic Charities of Odessa says that it’s been all hands on deck the last few days at the nonprofit, located at 2500 N. Andrews Highway.

And given the situation with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Aguilar wants to do everything she can to make sure they stay open and help those in need.

“We provide emergency services and that’s something that cannot stop because these individuals are in need,” Aguilar said. “We had to find a way to address that need and that is something that we’re constantly evaluating daily.”

Among the services that Catholic Charities provides includes a food pantry, thrift store and homeless relief and financial support.

The Cory Learning Center is also housed at the agency where they provide GED classes as well as computer and financial literacy courses.

Aguilar says that while need for the emergency services has remained constant but have adjusted the schedules accordingly due to limits about social gatherings to limit the spread of the virus.

The food pantry is where Aguilar said things have really picked up. She said that on Tuesday alone, the agency filled 87 orders compared to an average of anywhere between 40 and 50.

“That’s where we’ve seen the most increase in need,” Aguilar said. “We’ve seen more people signing up with people who normally don’t qualify because they’re not within the poverty income bracket.

“But because of the shortages in the store, they’re needing that supplement at this time.”

In order to qualify for food assistance, Aguilar said that an individual has to fill out an application with the United States Department of Agriculture that includes how many members in the household, total household income and their need.

However, she says that there is no application necessary at this time.

For those that qualify, they are able to fill out a form either in-person or online and the agency prepares a box based on guidelines set aside by the USDA.

People can then pick up their food at the agency, which is available Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The agency is also encouraging those to use the new curbside pickup off of 25th Street, which Aguilar says is to limit the number of people inside the agency and comply with the guidelines set in place with social distancing.

“We are a client-choice pantry just like the others in Odessa,” Aguilar said. “But right now, we’re having a pre-packed box that’s balanced. We hope to get back to client choice soon.”

The agency works with the West Texas Food Bank to make sure they stay stocked. Aguilar said that they were able to re-stock recently after having low supply but says that food donations are always welcome.

Another challenge the agency is looking to work through is manpower. Aguilar said that Catholic Charities of Odessa relies on 20 to 25 volunteers per week to stock the pantry among other duties but that the class instructors within the agency have had to step up.

“It has been a little bit of a struggle,” she said. “We’re just having to rely on just the staff before that so we’re pre-packaging right before and right after lunch so we can get ready to distribute those.”

Aguilar said that seeing what was happening in other states has allowed more time for them to prepare to adjust their operations. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no reported positive cases of the coronavirus in Ector County.

But for now, Aguilar said she’s encouraging people to help out however they can with food, money and otherwise.

“If they want to donate cash so we can order more food, they can do so online,” she said. “The food donations are also welcome at any time of the day while we’re open. Anything and any little bit helps.”

