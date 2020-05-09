Church News

EVENTS

>> Asbury United Methodist Church offers live streaming 9 a.m. traditional services, 10 a.m., Sunday School and worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays and audio messages at www.facebook.com/aumcodessa/ or www.youtube.com/channel/UC-L2X96i83cJUh8YyQ36eFw. Call 366-4456.

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., will open its doors 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and 11 a.m. worship services Sunday. Call 332-0248 or visit www.belmontbaptist.org or www.facebook.com/belmontodessa/.

>> The Bridge will be streaming Mother’s Day celebration and worship services at 10:16 a.m. Sunday as well as messages throughout the week.

Call 363-0900 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa/ or thebridgeodessa.org.

>> Calvary Baptist Church offers online services and messages at tinyurl.com/qv7wfa5.

Church opening is planned for May 17.

Call 362-4181 or visit tinyurl.com/ydfunmbe or www.odessacalvarybaptist.org.

>> Circle J Cowboy Church of Ector County, 300 W. 31st St., has scheduled a parking lot worship service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Live streaming will also be available at the church FaceBook page tinyurl.com/y7nff2cm.

Call 559-6439 or visit www.circlej.net.

>> Community Bible Church offers online services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and at 6 p.m. Mondays at cbcodessa.online.church. Visit www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/. Call 363-4232.

>> Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a drive-in worship and Mother’s Day celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Live streaming also be available at www.facebook.com/OdessaConnect/ or tinyurl.com/yatozamf

Every attending woman will receive a flower to honor those special women. The church will also be collecting supplies for the Basin Dream Center for Orphans which houses teen girls who aged out of foster care. Supplies requested are: Laundry detergent, Windex, Clorox Wipes, body wash, shampoo, African-American hair products, toothpaste, maxi pads, tampons, advil, tylenol, paper plates, paper bowls, Walmart gift cards and gas gift cards.

Call 332-2954.

>> CrossRoads Church has scheduled live streaming of its services at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.facebook.com/crchurch.cc for directions on how to connect.

Crossroads Kids has Worship for elementary and preschool post messages at www.facebook.com/CROSSROADSKidsPB/.

Crossroads Students Odessa schedules student worship experience for middle school and high school services at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/crstudentsodessa/.

Call 368-2500 or email info@crchurch.cc.

>> First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St. will reopen starting with 9 a.m. services Sunday for ages 65 an older, childcare is not provided.

Services for all ages with childcare provided upon reservations at 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. with no childcare Sunday.

For childcare reservations, more information or guidelines, visit fbcodessa.com/reopening.

Call 337-1524.

>> First Presbyterian Church of Odessa stream lines adult and youth Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays at fpcodessa.org.

Call 337-3526.

>> First United Methodist Church offers online services and videos of word of encouragement at www.facebook.com/FUMCOdessa/ and fpcodessa.org. Call 337-1527.

>> Highland United Methodist Church has scheduled live streaming of its Sunday services, Wednesday Book Study and messages at www.facebook.com/HighlandUMCOdessa/.

Call 332-0261.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2633 Conover Ave., has reopened for Sunday masses.

Call 580-4295 or visit www.facebook.com/HRCC2633.

>> Hope Alive Church has scheduled online services at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/myhopealive.church.

The Rev. Martha DeArmond will minister Sunday services in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Call 332-4673.

>> Impact City Church, formerly New Life Chapel, is offering an online recording of Sunday morning services at 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. at www.impactcity.cc.

Call 337-1000.

>> Inner City Tabernacle of Life Ministries, 3607 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled Sunday online services at 12:05 p.m. and online bible study conference call at 7:55 p.m. Wednesdays at 605-313-5111 access code 245154 or join app with ICTabernacle8.

Call 272-2544 or visit Facebook.com/ICTabernacle, ICTabernacleofLifeMinistries.com.

>> Mission Dorado Baptist has scheduled live streaming of services at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/MissionDoradoBaptistChurch/ and missiondorado.com.

Call 561-8553.

>> New Dawn Fellowship offers online sermons and messages at www.facebook.com/newdawnfellowship/.

Sunday services is scheduled at 10 a.m.

Call 653-5259.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., streams online services and messages at www.facebook.com/Lutheran-Church-of-the-Risen-Lord-205915909470540.

The church has also scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> Life Challenge offers online streaming at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 363-5433 or visit www.facebook.com/LCOdessa/.

>> New Life Church has scheduled online services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on FaceBook tinyurl.com/uetgzxj and on YouTube.

>> Odessa First Assembly offers live streaming services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesdays www.odessafirstassembly.com and at www.facebook.com/OdessaFirstAG.

Zoom young adults and couples bible study takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Saturday throughout May at tinyurl.com/y7fh5xb6. Meeting ID: 316 709 9429.

Holy Spirit Study takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays throughout May at Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167099429?pwd=RCtYaWxIMFhIQWRJZ1NBSE5OOGZmUT09

Call 332-2559 or 806-786-4750 or email pastortoddstarnes@odessafirst.com or visit tinyurl.com/y98xjba7.

>> Odessa Bible Church has scheduled indoor services at 9:15 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.

Online services will continue for several more weeks, visit YouTube at tinyurl.com/yx52qtcj and www.facebook.com/odessabible.

For more information and COVID-19 guidelines during services, call 337-3944 or visit www.odessabible.org.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center offers live online services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays at /www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/.

Call 368-7714.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has reopened indoor services at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.redeemerodessa.org.

>> St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N Grandview Ave., has reopened for communion and mass services at 5 p.m. today (English), at 7:30 a.m. (Latin & English), 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m., (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday.

Live streaming will also be available for the 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday services at www.facebook.com/seasodessa/ or www.setonparishodessa.org.

Seating is limited.

Nursery will not be available. Cloth masks must be worn over mouth and nose by everyone over the age of 2.

Call 367-4657.

>> Stonegate Fellowship Odessa has scheduled online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/stonegateodessa and at stonegatefellowship.com/odessa-campus.

Call 694-5100.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Galatians, a 12 week class by Ed Wharton, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

>> The Victim Survivor Conqueror Ministry has scheduled weekly online support study group, “Fear-No Longer Afraid,” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday at tinyurl.com/y9txabnb.

>> Victory Church Group, 2400 W. 81st St., conducts outside services at 9 a.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 p.m. Fridays.

Participants must remain in vehicles.

Live stream services are also available at www.facebook.com/vchurch.us.

Call 614-9798.

>> Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., will live stream services at 11 a.m. Sundays throughout May at www.facebook.com/wpcodessa.

The church also offers a monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Church members will be handing out food boxes.

Call 366-1321.