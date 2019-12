Feast of Sharing

HEB Feast of Sharing has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year-round commitment HEB makes to fighting hunger.

In addition to a holiday meal there will be music, arts and crafts and kids activities.

The dinner may even feature an appearance by Santa himself.

Volunteers are needed to help out. Go online to sign up.

