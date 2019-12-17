Business owner issues Empty Stocking challenge

An anonymous Odessa donor is challenging other business people to donate to this 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund by Friday’s deadline to give.

The donor will match every dollar up to $35,000.

Captain Juan Gomez said the anonymous challenge means the chance of a Merry Christmas to many Odessa families.

“What a delight it was for us to hear this morning that an anonymous donor has stepped up to challenge others to give,” Gomez said. “This donor is willing to match up to $35,000. If, we are able to match this donation dollar for dollar we are confident we can reach our Empty Stocking Goal of $100,000.”

Gomez detailed the importance of meeting the goal. “It is seen within our distribution and the families who receive our assistance. I firmly believe many of these parents, grandparents, aunts and uncle’s tried their best to support their family through the season before they ultimately came to the Salvation Army seeking assistance. It hurts my heart to think we cannot provide them with the support they need because we did not have the funds available. This donation, much like others that have been made to the Empty Stocking puts us a position to say yes. Yes we can help you and your children.”

Gomez had high praise for Odessans.

“The Permian Basin is strong, and the willingness to give his evident. We thank you in advance for all that you’ve done to help us get closer to reaching our 2019 Empty Stocking Goal.”

With $31,349 of the needed $100,000 goal as of Tuesday morning, a final push to meet the needs of struggling families is being made. Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families who are struggling to provide a Merry Christmas for their children.

These families can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E.11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ybgnwnzw