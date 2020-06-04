13 COVID-19 patients at MCH

Medical Center Hospital officials reported that thirteen COVID-19 patients are in the hospital during the virtual hospital briefing on Thursday.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that 13 is the highest amount of in-house patients they’ve had so far.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons spoke on the increased cases in the last few weeks saying that they are receiving a lot of people who were previously at home with the virus but weren’t recovering.

“I think that’s where we’re seeing our admissions more so,” she said.

One of the patients is in the pediatrics unit, six are on the designated floor, 2 are from Focused Care at Odessa and another six are in the critical care unit, four of whom are on ventilators.

Timmons said that, “Our little one on the pediatric floor is not one that we anticipated that’s having a little bit of breathing difficulties.”

One of the patients in MCH’s seven central designated floor was reported as a prisoner from Fort Stockton. The Fort Stockton prison reportedly had multiple cases earlier in the week.

Tippin said that MCH is prepared as numbers continue to increase in the county.

“We’ve been sitting here pretty much waiting on this since day one,” adding that they have a sufficient amount of personal protective equipment and testing supplies.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that out of 440 tests, 21 people have tested positive, 415 people had negative results and four are still pending. Three patients positive with the virus are in the ICU. None are on ventilators.

As of Thursday, Ector County reportedly has had 185 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 are probable. The health department website detailed that 43 of the cases are active in the county, 137 people have recovered from the virus and five Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Odessa Mayor David Turner reported that he is quarantining at his home after coming in contact with someone who had the virus. He said that he feels fine and is waiting to get tested.

Timmons said that Focused Care has not reached out to MCH to retest residents, but that MCH has been testing Focused Care residents before they return to the nursing home facilities.

She said that on Tuesday and Wednesday MCH tested 42 Focused Care employees at one of their clinics and the results are pending.

Two Focused Care at Odessa residents are at MCH with the virus and one is at ORMC. One Focused Care at Crane resident is also at ORMC.

The county also reported that the employee who tested positive from the Deerings nursing home in Odessa remains the only positive case out of that facility.