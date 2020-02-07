  • February 7, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 7 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Feb. 7

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 6:30 am

Cupid Market

Downtown Street Market and Downtown Odessa, Inc. has scheduled Cupid Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yx6qymqs

 

Take Me Fishing

The City of Odessa Parks Department and Atmos Energy has scheduled Take Me Fishing for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Comanche Trail Pond, 301 w. 1-20.

There will be Kid’s Angler EDU, door prizes and games. No fishing license required.

The event is free.

For more information, call 368-3548 or email cbranscum@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y8uo8r6q

 

Skate Party

Belmont Baptist Church has scheduled a Children's Valentine Skate Party K-5 grade students from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Skateland Roller Rink, 4140 W. University Blvd.

Students may bring Valentine cards to exchange, but it is not required.

Sixth-12 grade students are also welcome.

For more information, call 332-0248.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/urcqnea

 

Young Artists Competition

Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area.

Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College.

The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres.

Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced.

Go online to apply.

ON THE NET

>> odessa.edu/music

Posted in on Friday, February 7, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

