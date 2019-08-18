Quick Hits Aug. 18

Heroes Banquet

The Salvation Army of Odessa, 810 E. 11th St., has scheduled the annual Odessa Heroes Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

The fundraiser honors local community heroes while raising funds for the emergency shelter program.

Sponsorships may be purchased online or by check. All funds raised will support The Salvation Army of Odessa’s Shelter with food, furnishings and repairs. OPD Chief Mike Gerke will be the guest speaker.

For more information, tickets or to donate, call 332-0738 or email Felicita.Martinez@ uss.salvationarmy. org.

In memory

The Odessa Police Department will be paying respects to fallen officer Cpl. Gordon Terry Toal on Monday.

This date marks the 37th anniversary of Toal’s passing. He was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort. He was assigned to the traffic division.

The OPD Honor Guard will place a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department. The wreath will be displayed from sunrise (7:17 a.m.) until sunset (8:29 p.m.) in remembrance of Toal.

Gun show

The Permian Basin Gun Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G.

There will be books, knives, ammunition, reloading supplies, blow guns, coins and supplies and more.

Admission is $6 for adults, $1 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5.

Community bible study

A community bible study for the whole family on the New Testament book of Acts and registration is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday in the commons area at First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave.

Hamburgers will be provided.

For more information, call 553-0888.

Fundraiser concert

The Education Foundation of Odessa has scheduled the 18th annual Fundraising Concert featuring George Thorogood and The Destroyers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

All the proceeds from this event will directly benefit Ector County Independent School District through teacher grants, student scholarships, direct program support and so much more.

Go online for tickets or the coliseum box office, by phone call 800-514-3849 or 432-552-7825.

