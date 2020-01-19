Come sail away for a good cause

West Texas may be landlocked, but that isn’t going to stop the Aphasia Center of West Texas from taking people on a cruise around the world.

That’s because this year’s Chocolate Decadence fundraiser theme is “Love Boat: A Valentine’s Voyage.” Based on the hit television show “The Love Boat” and offering people the chance to experience a cruise without leaving home, the nonprofit wanted to do something big for their 15th annual event.

“We’re pretty excited,” Kitty Binek, executive director of the Aphasia Center said. “We feel very blessed and grateful to the residents of the Permian Basin … This community has rallied round the Aphasia Center.”

The annual fundraiser is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Feb. 7, at the Midland Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion. The fundraiser brings in about 40 percent of the center’s operating budget, and tables start at $1,500.

Individual tickets are $225, and Binek said this year will be the first time couples can purchase a table for two in the “Lover’s Cove.” Those tickets, she added, are $500.

“It’s exactly one week before Valentine’s Day, and I can’t think of anything better than celebrating early and on the Love Boat,” Binek said.

Doors at 6 p.m., and Binek said attendees can expect a cruise ship send-off at 7 p.m. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to visit different areas set up to resemble ports from around the world.

Other cruise ship activities scheduled are shuffleboard, a casino, and professional dancers on the dance floor to encourage people to dance.

“If they want to just get out there and boogie down, they can do that,” she said.

There is also a live and silent auction scheduled, as well as a performance from Giancarlo Bernini, a magician who appeared on “Penn and Teller: Fool Us.” Guests are encouraged to dress up or down as they please, just as they would on a cruise ship.

Of course, Binek said, there will be food and lots of chocolate.

Since it was established in 2003, the center works via membership for people suffering from the after-effects of a stroke, or traumatic brain injury, and who have lost the ability to speak, write, or read.

Binek said the center has partnered with Concho Resources to bring the event to the Permian Basin.

“We are proud to endorse the Aphasia Center and support the life-changing services they provide to stroke victims and their families,” Tim Leach, chairman and CEO of Concho Resources said in a news release.

Binek said the event is a good time for all, but that it also serves the purpose of giving out information about aphasia and how people are affected by it.

“That’s why the Aphasia Center is here,” she said “If we weren’t here, very few people would know about it.”