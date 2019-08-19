Quick Hits Aug. 19

MOSC auditions
The Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale has scheduled auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday the MOSC Hall, 3100 LaForce Blvd., near Midland International Airport.
Membership is open to all singers high school age and older, and a brief audition is required of each new singer.
For more information, email Chorale Conductor Gregory Pysh at chorale@mosc.org.
Clay Shoot Fundraiser
The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland.
One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under. Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters.
Sponsorship information are available.
Go online for more information or call 570-0290.
Teen leadership council
Crisis Center of West Texas is launching its first Crisis Center Teen Leadership Council for high school student in grades 9-11.
Council members will learn how to implement programming to promote healthy relationships and consent in the community.
The council will meet twice a month and the members will determine the best time/day to meet.
The first semester members will receive training on violence prevention so that they will be able to facilitate prevention programming through a project of your choice during the second semester.
Deadline is Aug. 31 to apply.
For more information, call 333-2527 or email Elizabeth@ccwtx.org or Damariz@ccwtx.org
Go online to apply.
Disability services
Texas Health and Human Services offers information and services for those with disabilities who need long-term care services.
For more information, call 877-541-7905.
