Quick Hits Aug. 19

MOSC auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale has scheduled auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday the MOSC Hall, 3100 LaForce Blvd., near Midland International Airport.

Membership is open to all singers high school age and older, and a brief audition is required of each new singer.

For more information, email Chorale Conductor Gregory Pysh at chorale@mosc.org.

>> www.mosc.org

Clay Shoot Fundraiser

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland.

One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under. Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters.

Sponsorship information are available.

Go online for more information or call 570-0290.

>> tinyurl.com/y5dtddgx

Teen leadership council

Crisis Center of West Texas is launching its first Crisis Center Teen Leadership Council for high school student in grades 9-11.

Council members will learn how to implement programming to promote healthy relationships and consent in the community.

The council will meet twice a month and the members will determine the best time/day to meet.

The first semester members will receive training on violence prevention so that they will be able to facilitate prevention programming through a project of your choice during the second semester.

Deadline is Aug. 31 to apply.

For more information, call 333-2527 or email Elizabeth@ccwtx.org or Damariz@ccwtx.org

Go online to apply.

>> tinyurl.com/y6gg4m2n

Disability services

Texas Health and Human Services offers information and services for those with disabilities who need long-term care services.

For more information, call 877-541-7905.

>> hhs.texas.gov

