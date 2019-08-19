  • August 19, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 19 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Aug. 19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Aug. 19 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

MOSC auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale has scheduled auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday the MOSC Hall, 3100 LaForce Blvd., near Midland International Airport.

Membership is open to all singers high school age and older, and a brief audition is required of each new singer.

For more information, email Chorale Conductor Gregory Pysh at chorale@mosc.org.

ON THE NET

>> www.mosc.org

 

Clay Shoot Fundraiser

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland.

One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under. Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters.

Sponsorship information are available.

Go online for more information or call 570-0290.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5dtddgx

 

Teen leadership council

Crisis Center of West Texas is launching its first Crisis Center Teen Leadership Council for high school student in grades 9-11.

Council members will learn how to implement programming to promote healthy relationships and consent in the community.

The council will meet twice a month and the members will determine the best time/day to meet.

The first semester members will receive training on violence prevention so that they will be able to facilitate prevention programming through a project of your choice during the second semester.

Deadline is Aug. 31 to apply.

For more information, call 333-2527 or email Elizabeth@ccwtx.org or Damariz@ccwtx.org 

Go online to apply.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6gg4m2n

 

Disability services

Texas Health and Human Services offers information and services for those with disabilities who need long-term care services.

For more information, call 877-541-7905.

ON THE NET

>> hhs.texas.gov

 

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Monday, August 19, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
80°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]