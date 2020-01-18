Quick Hits Jan. 18, 2020

Gospel celebration
The Black Cultural Council of Odessa has scheduled a Gospel Celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1000 W. Clements St.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 853-1344 or 212-6700.
Diamond Jubilee
Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Diamond Jubilee Opening Night Event as they kick off its 75th Anniversary Season Jan. 31. Doors open at 6 pm. and curtain at 7:30 p.m.
There will be hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and a private performance of the 2020 opening musical, “The Music Man.”
Tickets are $100 each for MCT Members or $125 each for non-members.
For table sponsorships, call Audrie Palmer 682-2544 ext.105 or email audrie@mctmidland.org.
BBQ Cook-off
The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled the third annual West Texas BBQ Cook-off, sanctioned by IBCA, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.
Set up and on-site registrations begin at noon on Jan. 31.
Categories: brisket, chicken and pork spare ribs.
Entry fee is $150.
Prizes include $5,000 payout, $1,000 grand champion, $900 reserve grand champion and top 5 cash payout for each category.
For more information, call 368-3548 or email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov.
Applications to enter can be found online or at the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St.
Dance Theater Encore
The Black Cultural Council of Odessa and Odessa Arts will present the Dallas Black Dance Theater Encore as part of Black History Month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.
