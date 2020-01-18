Quick Hits Jan. 18, 2020

Gospel celebration

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa has scheduled a Gospel Celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1000 W. Clements St.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 853-1344 or 212-6700.

ON THE NET

>> odessabcc.org

Diamond Jubilee

Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Diamond Jubilee Opening Night Event as they kick off its 75th Anniversary Season Jan. 31. Doors open at 6 pm. and curtain at 7:30 p.m.

There will be hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and a private performance of the 2020 opening musical, “The Music Man.”

Tickets are $100 each for MCT Members or $125 each for non-members.

For table sponsorships, call Audrie Palmer 682-2544 ext.105 or email audrie@mctmidland.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wlexdux

BBQ Cook-off

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled the third annual West Texas BBQ Cook-off, sanctioned by IBCA, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Set up and on-site registrations begin at noon on Jan. 31.

Categories: brisket, chicken and pork spare ribs.

Entry fee is $150.

Prizes include $5,000 payout, $1,000 grand champion, $900 reserve grand champion and top 5 cash payout for each category.

For more information, call 368-3548 or email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov.

Applications to enter can be found online or at the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yd7rwd4y

Dance Theater Encore

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa and Odessa Arts will present the Dallas Black Dance Theater Encore as part of Black History Month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rsh2byo