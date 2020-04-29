  • April 29, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:49 am

Sewell Leader LIVE Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Sewell Family of Companies will be wrapping up their “Sewell Leadership LIVE” series with David Salyers at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Sewell Family of Companies Facebook page, @teamsewell, and at www.teamsewell.com/leadership.

Salyers’ message is titled “The Upside to the Downside.”

Salyers is one of the original two marketing executives at Chick-fil-A. Having worked at Chick-fil-A his entire career, Salyers saw the principles of servant leadership and compassion play out in the growth of more than 2,300 Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:49 am.

