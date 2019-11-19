  • November 19, 2019

ORMC acquires new da Vinci surgical system

ORMC acquires new da Vinci surgical system

Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 2:23 pm

Odessa Regional Medical Center has announced the recent acquisition of the next frontier for minimally invasive surgery, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. This step will continue to provide groundbreaking robotic technology to residents of the Permian Basin and surrounding communities.

“We are truly thrilled to be a leader in single-site surgical procedures,” said Stacey Brown, president at Odessa Regional Medical Center, in a news release. “The addition of this cutting-edge technology will continue to demonstrate our dedication to patients by providing them with the most advanced minimally invasive surgical options.”

The system can be used across the spectrum for minimally invasive procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, cardiac, general surgery, thoracic and urology. The benefits of this method can include:

>> A shorter hospital stay.

>> Less blood loss.

>> Fewer complications.

>> A faster recovery.

>> Less pain/less need for medication.

>> Smaller incisions for minimal scarring.

Odessa Regional Medical Center offers various types of robotic-assisted surgeries. In addition to gallbladder removal, its surgeons also perform robotic-assisted surgery for abdominal hernias and colon surgeries as well as gynecological and urological procedures, a news release said.

As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100 percent in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient, the release said.

For more information on minimally invasive surgical options at Odessa Regional Medical Center, call 432-580-8000 or visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org.

