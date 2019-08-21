Quick Hits Aug. 21

Dog Agility Trials
The Desert Paws Obedience Club has scheduled Dog Agility Trials Sept. 6-8 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
Online entries are available online. Entries close today. Runs start at noon on Sept. 6 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 7-8. All-Breeds and All-American Dogs (mix breeds) are welcome.
ON THE NET
El Paso Strong
Dine in at Texas Roadhouse, 4221 Grandview Ave., Odessa, or at 4512 W. Loop 250 N. in Midland, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday to benefit the families of the victims in the recent El Paso shooting incident.
The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the El Paso Community Foundation. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.
Call ahead for seating at 550-9416 or 689-7427.
ON THE NET
Midland County Fair
The Midland County Fair will celebrate its 10th year Thursday through Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a carnival, rodeo events, indoor exhibition, live music and more.
Tickets are $5 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday (before 5 p.m.), and Sunday and $10 Saturday after 5 p.m.
ON THE NET
>> midlandcofair.com or midlandhorseshoe.com
NovelTea
First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled NovelTea from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
For more information, call 337-1524.
ON THE NET
Rodeo
The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Comanche Springs Rodeo Friday through Sunday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be a rodeo queen pageant, rodeo parade (10 a.m. Saturday starting at Zero Stone Park), Mutton Bustin and a free concert featuring The Honky Tonkers and The Whiskey Brothers.
Adult advance tickets are $10. Tickets at door are $12. Kids advance tickets for ages 6-10 are $4 or at the door $5. Kids 5 and under are free.
ON THE NET
