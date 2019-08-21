Quick Hits Aug. 21

Dog Agility Trials

The Desert Paws Obedience Club has scheduled Dog Agility Trials Sept. 6-8 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Online entries are available online. Entries close today. Runs start at noon on Sept. 6 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 7-8. All-Breeds and All-American Dogs (mix breeds) are welcome.

ON THE NET

>> ntxagility.com

El Paso Strong

Dine in at Texas Roadhouse, 4221 Grandview Ave., Odessa, or at 4512 W. Loop 250 N. in Midland, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday to benefit the families of the victims in the recent El Paso shooting incident.

The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the El Paso Community Foundation. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

Call ahead for seating at 550-9416 or 689-7427.

ON THE NET

>> texasroadhouse.com

Midland County Fair

The Midland County Fair will celebrate its 10th year Thursday through Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a carnival, rodeo events, indoor exhibition, live music and more.

Tickets are $5 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday (before 5 p.m.), and Sunday and $10 Saturday after 5 p.m.

ON THE NET

>> midlandcofair.com or midlandhorseshoe.com

NovelTea

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled NovelTea from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

For more information, call 337-1524.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4fck8n7

Rodeo

The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Comanche Springs Rodeo Friday through Sunday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be a rodeo queen pageant, rodeo parade (10 a.m. Saturday starting at Zero Stone Park), Mutton Bustin and a free concert featuring The Honky Tonkers and The Whiskey Brothers.

Adult advance tickets are $10. Tickets at door are $12. Kids advance tickets for ages 6-10 are $4 or at the door $5. Kids 5 and under are free.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4zq6qlk

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS