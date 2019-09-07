Permian Strategic Partnership announces grant assistance for two N.M. counties

The Permian Strategic Partnership announced a partnership with the JF Maddox Foundation and The Grants Collective and Community Development Consulting Associates LLC to provide professional grant writing, management and training expertise to local governments, school districts and non-profits in Lea and Eddy counties to strengthen their ability to successfully compete for state, federal and private grant programs.

“PSP recognizes that putting together competitive grant applications for federal, state, and private sources and their subsequent management, monitoring and reporting is a highly specialized endeavor which requires technical expertise, time and resources,” said Tracee Bentley, CEO of PSP.

“Many local communities, governments and organizations simply do not have the staff or expertise available to perform this work, and PSP is delighted to partner with the JF Maddox Foundation in Lea County and The Grants Collective in Eddy County to provide these services to build capacity for local governments and non-profits,” Bentley said in a news release.

PSP will provide $500,000 in funding to support the program: $250,000 dedicated to Lea County and $250,000 dedicated to Eddy County. The JF Maddox Foundation is contributing an additional $125,000 for the program in Lea County bringing that total to $375,000. The Lea County Community Improvement Corp. will administer the program in Lea County through Community Development Consulting Associates; The Grants Collective will administer the program in Eddy County.

“We are pleased to partner with our colleagues at the Permian Strategic Partnership in helping local communities expand access to resources in responding to unprecedented economic growth,” Bob Reid, CEO of the JF Maddox Foundation, said in the release.

On Sept. 11, PSP and its partners will launch the program at two events open to eligible organizations, which will include nonprofit organizations and local governments, including the county, municipalities, school districts, other government corporations and agencies.

Lea County’s launch will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the JF Maddox Foundation located at 220 W Broadway St., Suite 200 in Hobbs. Eddy County’s launch will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Carlsbad Department of Development located at 400-2 Cascades Ave, Suite 201 in Carlsbad.

PSP funds will support eligible grant applications in the five PSP areas of focus: public education, housing, healthcare, road safety and workforce development.

“The founding principle of PSP was to work in partnership with local governments and organizations to help our Permian Basin communities flourish, and we believe this investment will enhance capacity for local governments and organizations in Lea and Eddy Counties,” Bentley said.