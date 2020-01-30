  • January 30, 2020

BBQ Cook-off

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled the third annual West Texas BBQ Cook-off, sanctioned by IBCA, Friday and Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Set up and on-site registrations begin at noon on Friday.

Categories: brisket, chicken and pork spare ribs. Entry fee is $150.

Prizes include $5,000 payout, $1,000 grand champion, $900 reserve grand champion and top 5 cash payout for each category.

For more information, call 368-3548 or email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov.

Applications to enter can be found online or at the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St.

