The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled the third annual West Texas BBQ Cook-off, sanctioned by IBCA, Friday and Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.
Set up and on-site registrations begin at noon on Friday.
Categories: brisket, chicken and pork spare ribs. Entry fee is $150.
Prizes include $5,000 payout, $1,000 grand champion, $900 reserve grand champion and top 5 cash payout for each category.
For more information, call 368-3548 or email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov.
Applications to enter can be found online or at the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.