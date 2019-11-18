PBRCADA donates another wave of Narcan to law enforcement agencies

About a month and a half ago, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse donated 150 boxes of Narcan to the Odessa Police Department.

Jackie Duarte, prevention technician for PBRCADA, promised on Oct. 4 that she would make another donation soon.

On Monday at the Prosperity Bank Tower, Duarte kept that guarantee as PBRCADA donated 1,368 boxes of Narcan nasal spray to OPD, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was able to divide all of these sprays within the four departments (of Odessa and Midland),” Duarte said. “”

Duarte said during the presentation that Odessa is the 15th in the nation for opioid abuse rate.

The other three areas in Texas for opioid abuse rates is Texarkana at 10th, Amarillo at 13th and Longview at 17th.

Each box of Narcan, which includes two sprays, is valued at $125 and it can be administered to anyone who is suspected of an opioid-related overdose. Narcan can reverse the effect if someone is overdosing from heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocondone, vicodin, codeine and morphine.

“It’s definitely much needed,” Duarte said. “We have an opioid abuse problem here in the Permian Basin and unfortunately our police department doesn’t have the funds to purchase this or the grants. Odessa Fire Rescue and Midland Fire Department have grants to purchase Narcan.”

In addition to the Narcan, PBRCADA was also giving out Deterra pouches, which is an at-home drug disposal system. Unused opioids go into a bag along with warm water, the user shakes the bag and it deactivates the medication. The bags are biodegradable.

The Deterra pouches that PBRCADA displayed during the meeting can hold up to 90 pills, but the nonprofit organization stated it has a five-gallon bucket size that would hold thousands of pills.

“The University of Houston was able to fund these for us,” Duarte said as she was holding one of the Deterra pouches. “The charcoal inside deactivates the pills.”